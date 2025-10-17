NACA, NEMA partner to provide HIV testing, treatment in emergencies

The Director General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Dr. Temitope Ilori, and the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs. Zubaida Umar, have agreed to strengthen collaboration and integrate HIV prevention and support services into Nigeria’s emergency and disaster response systems.

In a statement released on Friday, NACA said the commitment followed a courtesy visit by Dr. Ilori to NEMA’s headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

The visit focused on exploring partnership opportunities in humanitarian response and ensuring that vulnerable groups, including Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), have access to HIV prevention tools, testing, and treatment during crises.

Both agencies reaffirmed their commitment to protecting the health and resilience of vulnerable communities, marking a new phase of cooperation between disaster management and public health initiatives in Nigeria.

ALSO READ: https://tribuneonlineng.com/troops-kill-several-terrorists-nab-62-suspects-rescue-30-victims/

During the meeting, Dr. Ilori commended NEMA for its work in coordinating national emergency responses and stressed the need to integrate HIV interventions within disaster management frameworks.

“There is a need to ensure that IDPs and other vulnerable populations have access to HIV prevention tools, testing services, and treatment during crises,” Ilori stated.

Mrs. Umar described the visit as “timely and strategic,” noting that both agencies share the same goal of strengthening community resilience.

“NEMA and NACA share a common goal of coordination. While NEMA coordinates disaster response, NACA coordinates the national HIV response, and therefore, synergy between the two agencies is essential for building community resilience. Prevention has remained the agency’s mantra, and the more resilience we build, the fewer victims we will have and the fewer resources we will need to spend on emergency responses,” she said.

Umar acknowledged that in managing IDP camps, health assessments rarely include HIV status. She highlighted the need to integrate HIV testing, care, and prevention in such settings while addressing stigma and ensuring confidentiality.

She also expressed interest in NACA’s preventive tools and medications, noting that long-term IDP settlements often involve adult cohabitation, making access to HIV prevention measures increasingly important.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

