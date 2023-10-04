The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) is deeply saddened by the passing of one of its founding board chairs and pioneers in the Nigerian HIV/AIDS response, Emeritus Professor Umaru Shehu, at age 97.

A statement signed by the NACA’s Head of Public Relations and Protocol, Toyin Aderibigbe, described Professor Umar Shehu as a stalwart in the medical community, known for his unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare in Nigeria. His remarkable career included serving as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, from 1978 to 1980.

“His contributions extended beyond borders, holding visiting professorships, notably at the School of Medicine, University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, U.S., from 1976 to 1977.”

“Throughout his illustrious career, Prof. Shehu was recognized as a foundation fellow of esteemed institutions, including the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, the West African College of Physicians, the Nigerian Academy of Science, and the Faculty of Community Medicine (Nigeria).”

“In 1991, he was appointed Honorary Consultant Physician, a testament to his exceptional medical expertise. His dedication culminated in his appointment as Professor Emeritus in 2000.”

The Director General of NACA, Dr Gambo Aliyu, expressed profound sadness at the news of Prof Shehu’s passing.





Dr. Aliyu said, “Today, we mourn the loss of a towering figure in the medical world and a true champion of healthcare advancement in Nigeria. Professor Shehu’s lifelong dedication to medical excellence and tireless efforts to improve healthcare systems have left an indelible mark on our nation.”

“As we at NACA reflect on his outstanding contributions, we draw inspiration from his legacy. His pioneering work has not only enriched our understanding of medicine but has also saved countless lives. We are honoured to have had such a distinguished figure among us.”

He added, “On behalf of NACA, I extend our deepest condolences to Prof. Shehu’s family, friends, and colleagues.

“His passing represents a profound loss to the entire medical community, but his enduring legacy as a pioneer and visionary will continue to guide our efforts to combat HIV/AIDS and improve healthcare in Nigeria.”

As we bid a solemn farewell to Prof Shehu, may his soul find eternal peace, his memory an enduring inspiration for us all.

