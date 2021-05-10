NABTEB registrar decries state of technical education as board releases results

The registrar/chief executive officer of National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, has identified inadequate state-owned technical schools, shortage of technical teachers, lack of technical manpower, shortage of equipment and materials for effective practical activities and training and funding among others as the major challenges confronting technical education in the country

Mrs Isiugo-Abanihe who spoke, on Monday, in Benin on the occasion of release of results of the November/December 2020 Ordinary and Advanced Level Certificate Examinations disclosed that of the 32,336 candidates who sat for the NBC/NTC examinations 21,175 scored five credits and above including English Language and Mathematics.

Mrs Isiugo-Abanihe said that 21,175 candidates representing 75.772 per cent of the candidates that sat for the examination scored five credits and above including English Language and Mathematics.

She added: “25,844 candidates obtained five credits and above with or without English Language and Mathematics, representing 91.52 per cent of the candidates that sat for the exams.”

She said examination malpractice was reduced drastically this year due to the quality assurance mechanisms put in place by the board, adding that 250 candidates were found be involved in the malpractice compared to 603 recorded last year.

Mrs Isiugo-Abanihe noted that out of a total of 32,541 candidates who registered for the examinations in 1,583 centres, 32, 336 sat for the examination.

