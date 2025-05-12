NAAS laments neglect by ministry of agriculture

…Calls for urgent inclusion, action

The National Association of Agricultural Students (NAAS), has lamented total neglect by the federal ministry of Agriculture.

In a statement signed by the National president of the students body, Bashar Abdulazeez and made available to Tribune Online on Monday, further bemoaned that Agricultural students lack internship opportunities, practical training support, research funding, and meaningful inclusion in agricultural programs and policies.

He noted that without proactive investment in the education and empowerment of agricultural students, the country risks losing a generation of skilled professionals who are ready and willing to contribute to national development.

While NAAS however urged the Minister of Agriculture to recognise NAAS as a vital stakeholder to inspire and empower Nigeria Agro-economic sector.

“We therefore urge the Agricultural Minister to recognize NAAS as a vital stakeholder in the sector. We are ready to collaborate, innovate, and execute impactful projects if only we are given a seat at the table.

“The leadership of the National Association of Agricultural Students (NAAS) National Body, which represents over two million agricultural students across Nigeria’s tertiary institutions, expresses deep concern over the continued neglect and lack of engagement by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture under the current administration.

“Agricultural students are vital to Nigeria’s progress. Yet, many of us feel abandoned—lacking internship opportunities, practical training support, research funding, and meaningful inclusion in agricultural programs and policies.

“Despite repeated promises to prioritize youth involvement in agriculture, there remains a significant gap between policy and practice.

“As students committed to agricultural development and national food security, NAAS has, on several occasions, reached out to the Honourable Minister of Agriculture with proposals and initiatives designed to combat food scarcity and enhance youth participation in agriculture.

“Regrettably, these efforts have consistently been swept under the carpet without acknowledgment or engagement from the ministry.

“By constitutional arrangement, the Honourable Minister of Agriculture is expected to serve as the Grand Patron of our association, a symbolic and practical role that implies partnership, guidance, and active collaboration.

“However, it is disheartening that we have not been granted access or opportunity to present our ideas and challenges directly to him.

“This disconnect sends a discouraging message to millions of young agricultural minds who should be inspired and empowered to lead Nigeria’s agro-economic transformation.

“It is important to emphasize that Nigerian campuses house millions of hectares of arable land currently lying fallow.

“Imagine the potential if these lands were activated under structured support from the Ministry of Agriculture and institutional management.

“Nigerian agricultural students if properly trained, equipped, and managed have the capacity not only to feed Nigeria, but also several neighboring countries.

“This is not a theoretical assumption; it is a practical reality backed by our numbers, our knowledge, and the initiatives we have proposed.

“Instead of engaging in crime or roaming the streets due to unemployment after graduation, Nigerian agricultural students already have enough jobs and sustainable opportunities within their reach through practical projects and solutions they have designed themselves.

“What they lack is institutional support. The absence of funding, engagement, and mentorship is what is stifling these opportunities, not a lack of willingness or innovation on our part.

“While we appreciate the Honourable Minister for the visible strides being made across the agricultural sector, we must unequivocally state that sidelining the academic and practical contributions of agricultural students is a strategic misstep.

“Nigeria cannot achieve true agricultural sustainability without the involvement and empowerment of its future agriculturists.

“We therefore urge the Agricultural Minister to recognize NAAS as a vital stakeholder in the sector.

“We are ready to collaborate, innovate, and execute impactful projects if only we are given a seat at the table”, the statement reads.

