NAAPE advocates alternative funding for pilot, engineer training

The National Treasurer of the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), Captain Bunmi Gindeh, is advocating alternative funding for the training of pilots and engineers as a means of building capacity and competence in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

Speaking in Abuja while declaring his interest to run for the position of President of the Association, Gindeh noted that training for pilots and engineers is usually expensive, though necessary for improved safety.

He stated: “Training for engineers and pilots is very expensive, as we all know. The plan I have is to get the private sector and government involved in the funding.

“We understand that a lot of banks are looking to help our members in terms of getting their licences, going abroad, and getting trained. Here, the stumbling block is getting people who will stand as surety for them,” he said.

Gindeh explained that, if elected as President of the Association, “we will look at tackling funding for training. We will stand for them and work with the private sector to get funding for training.”

He said advocacy for safety is not where it should be. “A lot of people don’t know things like this. We need to do more advocacy and create public awareness to improve safety in the aviation industry.

“Safety is our covenant with the flying public. We will fiercely resist any attempt to compromise standards for commercial gain. Under my leadership, NAAPE would not just be a watchdog; we will partner in enforcing safety.

“We would institute robust, continuous training programmes, facilitate knowledge-sharing workshops between pilots and engineers, and ensure our members are at the forefront of the latest technology and procedures.”

The Treasurer noted: “A skilled member is a safe member. A safe member is an empowered member. The synergy between the cockpit and the maintenance hangar is what keeps the industry alive.

“I will break down any silos that exist between the pilots and engineers. We are one family and one force,” he said.

The Association, which will mark its 40th anniversary in a few days, was established to promote the welfare of pilots and engineers in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE