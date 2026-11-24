The Nigerian Association of Animal Health and Husbandry Technologists (NAAHHT) has concluded arrangements for its 39th national annual scientific and technical conference, scheduled to hold from November 23 to 27, in Osogbo, Osun State.

National President of the association, Mr Kazeem Ayobami Akingboye, said the conference would showcase the contributions of animal health and husbandry technologists to the growth and development of Nigeria’s livestock sector.

Akingboye described the professionals as critical players in preventing and managing animal diseases, controlling transboundary animal diseases and promoting the ‘One health’ approach.

He said the conference theme: ‘Strengthening animal health and husbandry practices in the National Livestock Growth Acceleration Strategy (NL-GAS),” was designed to highlight the role of animal health professionals in achieving the country’s livestock development goals.

The conference, he added, would provide a platform for members to enhance their professional capacity, exchange knowledge and address emerging challenges in animal health and husbandry practice.

Chairman of NAAHHT in Oyo State, Mr Olayinka Oluwatoyin, commended the national leadership for sustaining the annual conference, describing it as an important platform for improving members’ efficiency, professional service delivery and capacity to tackle challenges in the livestock industry.

The opening ceremony, scheduled for Wednesday, is expected to attract prominent personalities from the livestock and animal health sectors.

The Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Mukhtar Maiha, will chair the occasion, while the National Coordinator of the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES), Dr Sanusi Abubakar, will deliver the keynote address.

Professor Martha Olumide is expected to speak as the guest speaker, while the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Livestock Development, Idris Abiola Ajimobi, will attend as the special guest of honour.