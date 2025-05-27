NAAHHT seeks NASS intervention over retention of nomenclature

•Seeks NUC’s approval of Bachelor of Technology/Bachelor of Science in Animal Health Technology in Universities

Nigerian Association of Animal Health and Husbandry Technologists (NAAHHT), South-West Zone, has appealed to the National Assembly to pass the Enabling Bill of the association again and help pursue its assent by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The plea, formed part of the cruxes of the communique issued at the end of its zonal congress held at the Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology (FCAH&PT), Moor Plantation, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The commnuique, jointly signed by the zonal chairman and Public Relations Officer, Elder Victor Alamurin and Mr Samuel Oluyemi respectively, read in part: ‘‘That the National Assembly is urged to favourably pass the Enabling Bill of our association again and help pursue its assent by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria this time around, so that it will not be scuttled as usual by the Veterinary Council of Nigeria. Since in the Medical profession, there are over ten Enabling Bills for professionals therein, that of the Animal Health sector should not be different.

“The nomenclature of the members of the Association remains Animal Health and Husbandry Technologists. We are not ready to give up that nomenclature for any appellation like Veterinary Paraprofessional.

“The National Assembly is also urged not to honour the Veterinary Council amended act before it, in which the Veterinary Council of Nigeria is seeking to become the sole regulator of all professionals in the Animal Health sector.”

NAAHHT, also called on the National Universities Commission (NUC), to graciously approve Bachelor of Technology/Bachelor of Science in Animal Health Technology in Nigerian Universities.

The communique further read: ‘‘The National Council on Establishment should please implement the letter written from the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation since 11th December 2018, captioned: “THE INCLUSION OF ANIMAL HEALTH AND HUSBANDRY TECHNOLOGIST CADRE IN THE SCHEME OF SERVICE” and every other related document and gazette, by including it in the next scheme of service to be printed.

“The association appreciates and eulogises international bodies like the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) for their collaboration, investments and concerns towards the Animal Health sector in Nigeria.

“However, they should inquire from the Federal Government of Nigeria why the Enabling Bill of Animal Health and Husbandry Technologists is yet to be signed into law after several efforts by the Association.

“In addition, such international bodies should be directly liaising with the Association’s National Leadership for further collaborative efforts and projects to promote animal health and welfare practices.”

The association concluded that members shall continue in their responsibilities to each state government in payment of dues and regulations of premises of practice and business activities, but such payment shall be made to the given state government account directly through the association, NAAHHT and not through any third party or sister association such as the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA).

