The Nigerian Association of Animal Health and Husbandry Technologists (NAAHHT) has inducted 11 new professionals into its fold while urging the Federal Government and the National Assembly to urgently enact a bill establishing an independent regulatory council for its members.

The induction and policy demands were contained in a communiqué issued on Friday at the end of the association’s 39th Annual National Scientific and Technical Conference and Annual General Meeting (AGM), tagged NAAHHT OSUN 2026, held at the Distinguished Multipurpose Conference Centre, Osogbo.

Themed “Strengthening Animal Health and Husbandry Practices in National Livestock Growth Acceleration Strategy (NL-GAS),” the conference drew 415 participants from 31 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It was declared open by the Honourable Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Mukhtar Maiha, and hosted by Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, who was duly represented.

Following an orientation workshop, 11 graduates from the College of Agriculture, Mokwa; Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology; and the Federal College of Agriculture, Ibadan, took their professional oath, administered by the NAAHHT Legal Adviser, Sir Casmir.

The association’s leadership charged the inductees to adhere strictly to their statutory job boundaries, reminding them that the induction certificate does not serve as a practising licence.

In the communiqué jointly signed by the Communiqué Committee Chairman, Dr Elufidipe Olumide Clement, and the Secretary, Ndagi Josiah Baba, the association stressed that the Federal Government’s 10-year National Livestock Growth Acceleration Strategy (NL-GAS, 2025–2035), which seeks to double Nigeria’s livestock GDP contribution from $32 billion to $74 billion, cannot be achieved without empowered frontline technologists.

Highlighting the “One Health” imperative, NAAHHT noted that approximately 60 per cent of known human infectious diseases and 75 per cent of emerging diseases originate in animals, making its members Nigeria’s primary frontline defence against zoonotic diseases.

To address gaps in biosecurity, disease surveillance and career progression, the conference called for the urgent passage of a bill establishing the Animal Health Technologists (Registration, Regulation, etc.) Council of Nigeria (AHTCN) as an independent regulatory body.

The National Executive Council (NEC) was mandated to constitute a Council Advocacy Committee to engage the National Assembly, the Ministry of Livestock Development and the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation on the bill and an improved Scheme of Service up to Grade Level 17.

The association further appealed to the Minister of Livestock Development to enforce the mandatory employment and deployment of Animal Health Technologists across all abattoirs, slaughter slabs, livestock markets and Local Government Area (LGA) animal health units nationwide.

Reaffirming its readiness to collaborate with the Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN) and allied bodies in the spirit of One Health, NAAHHT maintained that such synergy must not translate into professional subjugation.

It also urged regulatory agencies and state governments to clamp down on untrained quacks selling veterinary drugs in open, weather-exposed cattle markets, while promoting non-antibiotic immuno-biotherapies to curb antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Additionally, the conference resolved to institutionalise a joint technical working committee with the National Sheep and Goat Development Association of Nigeria (NASHGODAN) to drive farmer training, disease prevention, and youth and women empowerment across all six geopolitical zones.

NAAHHT commended the Osun State Government for setting a sub-national benchmark through free mass vaccinations against rabies, anthrax, PPR and CBPP, alongside the establishment of the Awosuru Primary Veterinary Health Centre, three new abattoirs and a functional veterinary diagnostic centre.

The association urged federal and state authorities to sustain nationwide mass vaccinations, building on the 6.2 million livestock vaccinated against anthrax by mid-2026, upgrade diagnostic laboratories and cold-chain facilities, and improve hazard allowances in solidarity with the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN).

The event also featured a smooth AGM and the conferment of 16 meritorious awards on deserving individuals, corporate partners, state governments and traditional ruler HRH Oba Dr Olayinka Oyetunde Jokotola II.