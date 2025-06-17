N8.6bn: 148,625 pensioners smile as PTAD pays 32,000 pension increase arrears

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has announced the successful payment of a fresh instalment totaling N8.6 billion in arrears to pensioners covered under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS), marking another step in the Federal Government’s commitment to enhanced pension welfare.

The disbursement followed the approval by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, of a second pension increment of N32,000 in July 2024. This latest phase of payments covered all 148,625 eligible retirees across the Police, Civil Service, Parastatals, as well as the Customs, Immigration and Prisons Pension Departments.

“This payment is in continuation of the Federal Government’s settlement of arrears accruing from the second pension increment of N32,000 approved by Mr. President,” PTAD stated in a release issued on June 16, 2025.

The Directorate confirmed that it had earlier “fully settled the arrears of the first increment of 20/28% approved by the President,” which was implemented from January 2024.

Announcing the payment, PTAD Executive Secretary, Tolulope A. Odunaiya, reiterated the unwavering commitment of the Tinubu administration to prioritizing the welfare of retired workers.

“The Federal Government is resolutely committed to the full settlement of the outstanding balance accruing from the increment,” Odunaiya assured.

She emphasised that the latest disbursement reflects the government’s “unflinching determination to proceed with its programmes aimed at improving the welfare of pensioners in line with Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.”

The breakdown of the payments indicates widespread coverage, with over N5.7 billion reaching 59,342 retirees from the Parastatals Pensions Department, N2.3 billion disbursed to 71,084 Civil Service pensioners, and additional sums of N310 million and N276 million paid to retirees under the Police and the Customs, Immigration and Prisons (now Correctional Service) Pensions Departments, respectively.

The statement, signed by Olugbenga Ajayi, Head of Corporate Communications at PTAD, highlights the Directorate’s transparency and sustained efforts to ensure that no eligible retiree is left behind.

With this latest N8.6 billion payout, the government continues to align its pension obligations with its social contract, reassuring Nigeria’s retirees of a dignified and secure post-service life.

