N758bn pension bond: No retiree will be forgotten — Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared that no Nigerian who has served the country will be forgotten in retirement, announcing the launch of PenCare, a national retiree well-being programme, and approval of a N758 billion pension bond to settle outstanding pension obligations.

The President also pledged to implement the Minimum Pension Guarantee provided for in the Pension Reform Act 2014, which has remained unimplemented since the law was enacted.

Tinubu made the announcements on Thursday at the inaugural National Pension Week Leadership Summit held at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

He was represented at the event by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, who delivered his address on the theme, “Pensions for All: Building a Secure Future Together.”

The President said pensions were an obligation owed to workers who had contributed to national development, stressing that his administration was determined to ensure that retirees received their entitlements and enjoyed dignity in old age.

“A pension is not a favour granted by government. It is a wage earned, deferred and held in trust. It is a promise, and this administration has resolved that the promise will be kept,” he said.

Tinubu said the N758 billion pension bond was approved to settle accrued pension rights that had remained outstanding for years and strengthen the Pension Protection Fund.

He described the approval as an effort to address the longstanding difficulties faced by retirees who had waited for years to receive their entitlements.

“That was not an accounting exercise. It was an act of restitution to Nigerians who served their country and were made to wait for what they had earned,” he said.

On the Minimum Pension Guarantee, the President acknowledged that the provision had not been implemented since the enactment of the Pension Reform Act 2014.

“Since enactment, that promise has never been honoured. Under President Tinubu, it will be,” Akume said on his behalf.

The President also announced PenCare, which is expected to begin by providing low-income retirees with access to essential healthcare services.

He said the initiative represented a shift towards a pension system that prioritised retirees’ welfare beyond the accumulation of savings, ensuring that they had access to basic support in retirement.

Tinubu, however, acknowledged that rising living costs, inadequate retirement incomes and employers’ failure to remit pension contributions remained challenges requiring sustained attention.

He charged the National Pension Commission (PenCom) to strengthen regulatory oversight and enforce pension laws without fear or favour.

The President also called on public and private sector employers to remit pension contributions fully and promptly, describing the failure to transfer deductions from workers’ salaries as a breach of trust.

“To deduct a worker’s contribution and fail to remit it is not an administrative lapse. It is a breach of trust,” he said.

He further urged Pension Fund Administrators and custodians to strengthen their investment expertise, diversify responsibly, reduce operating costs and improve accountability.

According to him, pension fund managers should measure their performance not only by the size of assets under management but also by the benefits contributors ultimately receive upon retirement.

“Preservation without growth is a slow erosion. Retirement savings that fail to keep pace with inflation quietly betray the very people who saved them,” he said.

While encouraging investment of pension assets in infrastructure and productive enterprises, Tinubu insisted that national development must not come at the expense of pensioners.

He said all investments must undergo appropriate risk assessments and protect the interests of contributors.

The President also called for expanded pension coverage to include traders, artisans, farmers, transport workers, entrepreneurs and other self-employed Nigerians who operate outside the formal employment sector.

He urged stakeholders to strengthen the Personal Pension Plan and establish new distribution channels to enable more Nigerians to save towards retirement.

Tinubu called on state governments, organised labour and other stakeholders to work with the Federal Government to expand pension coverage, improve compliance and ensure faster payment of retirement benefits.

He said the success of the pension system should be measured by the security and dignity it provides to retirees rather than the volume of funds accumulated.

“Above all, no Nigerian who has served this nation will be forgotten in retirement. Nigeria will keep faith with those who kept faith with Nigeria,” he declared.