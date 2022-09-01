N6trn fuel subsidy is a fraud ― Customs boss

Comptroller General of Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Hameed Alli on Thursday faulted over N6 trillion allegedly being paid as fuel subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited.

The NCS helmsman disclosed this while defending the NCS presentation on the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Policy Paper (FSP), held at the instance of the House Committee on Finance, chaired by Hon. Abiodun James Faleke.

He alleged that the amount being brandished could not be substantiated scientifically.

He also expressed optimism that the Service will meet the revenue projection of N2.272 trillion for 2022, N2.873 trillion for 2023; N3.540 trillion for 2024 and N3.752 trillion for 2025 respectively.

