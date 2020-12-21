N52bn Kano 2020 supplementary bill scales second reading 

The N52 billion Kano State 2020 Supplementary Bill has passed first and second readings at Kano State House of Assembly.

While presenting the bill, majority leader, Hon. Labaran Abdul Madari said the N52 billion figure covers the provision of township roads, hospitals projects at four newly created emirates, construction of a new underpass bridge at Hotoro bypass and the completion of Dangi along Zaria road.

According to a statement signed on Monday by Nura Bala Ajingi, the Press Secretary to the assembly, Hon. Labaran Abdul Madari, a member representing Warawa constituency explained that the fund was generated from internal revenue and non-interest loan from the federal government through Islamic banking.

According to the statement, the sitting presided by the speaker, Hon. Engr. Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari, however, appealed to the state government to construct a computer centre at the four new emirate councils for more educational development and self-reliance skills in the areas.

Similarly, the house has called on the state government to construct a road from Bachirawa Tukwane (Karshen kwalta)-Jajira-Chiromawa town all in Ungogo local government area.

While presenting the motion, member representing Ungogo, Hon. Aminu Sa’ad Ungogo said lack of good roads in the area has resulted in the hardship on people’s and vehicular movement to hospitals, schools, markets and other social endeavours.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Nigeria Back Into Recession, Worst Since 1987

Nigeria is back into a recession. This time, it is the worst the country has experienced since 1987…

ICYMI: Why We Can’t Call Off Strike Now –ASUU

It is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as the president of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi has said there are certain steps to be taken to reach a final conclusion on the issue…