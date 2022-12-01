N500bn Devt Fund: Senate threatens Emefiele, BOI MD, others with warrant of arrest

• as DBN denies uneven disbursement of fund

Latest News
By Tijani Adeyemi - Abuja
Fund Senate Emefiele BOI ,performance of judges in Nigeria, Flood: Senate urges FG to release N500bn from service wide vote for roads rehabilitation ahead of yuletide, Senate fixes November 30, Senate suspends Ministry of Defence budget over Minister's refusal to honour summon, Senate set for showdown with NDE over public works programme, Senate passes Appropriation Bill , late submission of budget by FCT, Industrial Development Authority, Senate wants FG to reclaim, protect shorelines in Bayelsa communities, Senate moves to increase Justices, Senate urges NEMA, Senate bill CBN reading,utilisation of service wide votes, Senate meets Service Chiefs , Senators call for Buhari, Senate committee advocates , Business facilitation bill passes second reading at senate, Senate passes electricity bill, Ndume Senate PDP lawmaker,Senate police pension board, Senate Minority Leader Whip,Senate seeks prosecution of officials behind trafficking of minors, Senate passes bill, Hajj funds in CBN, Suspension of 2023 election not in tune with reality , Senate approves budget for Customs, Senate seeks end, Senate approves establishment, Senate passes bill to establish University of Medical Sciences in six geo-political zones, establishment of health education, reposition secondary education, council on economic diversification, Appeal Court judgment deleting, passage of proceeds of crime bill , APC senate caucus declares, Senate rejects Buhari's request , eligible prison inmates to vote, Senate over PPPRC Bill, Bills to establish Federal Universities , Bill to amend 2022, women groups accuse NASS, Stakeholders fault proposed bills on federal unity schoolsInsecurity: Declare all known leaders of terrorists wanted, Senate tells FG, Senate passes bills to establish orthopaedic hospitals in Kwara, Osun, Senate passes Bill to establish Council for Tea and Coffee Development, Airfare hike: Senate demands urgent rehabilitation of federal roads, Senate probes N400bn abandoned PHC projects initiated by Obasanjo, Senate begins move to amend 35-year old BEDA Act, Senate summons NDDC officials, Senate confirms Buhari’s nominees, Senate confirms Omotayo, PDP replaces Bwaucha, Senate commences legislative action , enabling Federal College of Education to award degrees, Senate urges FG, Bill to regulate annual rent payment scales second reading at Senate, Senate tackles NCDMB, AON writes Senate over threats to air safety, Senate passes bill to amend Federal Airports Authority Act, bill to amend federal colleges, House surrenders to Senate, Senate moves to regulate rents in FCT, Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm NCC, FJSC nominees, NDLEA spent N200m on 'security votes', defunct PHCN hidden in Banks, Alleged non-remittance of $679.4 million: Senate to probe BPESenate to investigate NPA, Senate passes N17.12trn, Senate reverses self, fails to override Buhari, Senate approves Buhari’s borrowing request, NPC commissioner nominees , Senate amends rules, National Sports Commission, Senate condemns Nigeria's inclusion, cause of deplorable Army barracks, Senate rejects illegal allowance , Resuscitate NNS Aradu, Two million metric tons, alleged lopsided Army recruitment, College of Agriculture in Abua/Odial Rivers, Senate decries investment,2022 budget of judiciary, There is no provision for N5,000 transportation allowance in 2022 budget, Senate upgrades salary scale , Secret Employment ongoing in Civil Service, corps members' feeding allowance,illegally stuck in environment budget, Senate committee on appropriation , Real Estate Regulatory Council, SEC disagree on revenue spending, Senate tasks military on insurgency, banditry, administer Nigeria’s territorial sea, establishment of six more law schools, Senate mourns victims of Lagos, Alleged Misappropriation: Senate adjourns sitting on trade ministry 2022 budget, Senate decries envelope budgeting, Buhari's $700m loan request , Senate on war path, transfer of forfeited assets, Water ministry seeks approval, Senate berates FG over increasing yearly salaries, wages, despite embargo on recruitments since 2018, revenue generation, Senate gives sub-committees, Senate probes alleged secret, NUPENG strike, force Marwa, Mungono to appear before us, Senate passes bill to manage sickle cell disease in Nigeria, Senate approves establishment of Nationwide Emergency Communications Service, Senate indicts budget office, ministry of information, others, SEC going bankrupt, Senate raises the alarm, Alleged evasion of withholding tax, Committee dashes hope of agitators, Senate asks BPE to refund , Senate expresses concern , Senate committee expresses concern, Group seeks Visa ban , electronic transmission of results, Senate passes bill , Expert tasks Senate, Senate condemns maltreatment, Senate condemns maltreatment of Nigerians, Senate passes firearms amendment, Senate condemns fatal shootings, Northern lawmakers express worry, Bill for Copyright Act 2021, Senate committee meeting, Federal poly Offa to degree-awarding institution,Senate asks FG to shelve NIN as condition for UTME, HRC: Senate kicks against lopsidedness, Senate summons Finance Minister, Army ChiefSenate gives ultimatum to NSA, Senate passes bill, Human Rights Commission Bill, Senate mandates IGP, Senate moves to empower AMCON, respect federal character principle, N2 trillion revenue trapped in federal agencies

Senate’s Ad-Hoc Committee on uneven disbursement of N500 billion development fund across the six geo-political zones by Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) has threatened to issue a warrant of arrest on the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele and heads of affected financial institutions for failing to honour its invitation.

Aside from the CBN Governor, the Committee headed by Senator Sani Musa (APC Niger East), also threatened to arrest the Managing Director of Bank of Industry, Olukayode Pitan, the Managing Director of Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), Aliyu Abdulhamid and the Director General of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Olawale Fasanya.

Heads of the five agencies incurred the wrath of the Committee with their conspicuous absence at the investigative hearing carried out on Wednesday on the alleged uneven disbursement of N500 billion development fund to six geo-political zones.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

Irked by their absence at the session, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Sani Musa said out of the eight relevant government agencies needed for the investigation, five were invited to appear before the committee at the Wednesday session.

“Out of these five, only two came while the remaining three which are the CBN, BOI, and NIRSAL, were conspicuously absent without any letter from them explaining why.

“Assignment before this committee is a very important one, requiring cooperation and compliance from all those linked to issues at hand.

“MD of DBN and his counterpart from the Bank of Agriculture are here for required clarifications and explanations, making it mandatory for CBN Gov, MD of BOI, and DG of NISRAL to appear unfailingly in subsequent sessions or risk being coerced through issuance of warrant of arrest”, he said.

He added that Ministers of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, and Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq, will appear before the committee on Thursday this week for required submissions on roles played in the alleged uneven disbursement of the funds.

But in his submission before the committee, the Managing Director of DBN, Tony Okpanachi denied deliberate lopsidedness in the disbursement of the fund.

He said laid down criteria set by the Central Bank of Nigeria were used for fund disbursement.


“Our lending has criteria and they are the same as those set by the Central Bank of Nigeria,” he said.

He explained that for a business to qualify for the DBN loan, it must have less than 250 employees and must not have done a turnover of more than N1.1 billion.

“We do a risk assessment of the participating financial institutions (PFIs) before they begin to lend to businesses. We don’t want to give out money and the money fritters away. So we track the end users of the loans yearly,” he said.

He added that the location of the registered MSMEs in Nigeria also explained the reason for the loan’s disbursement.

Statistically, he explained to the committee members that out of the registered MSMEs across Nigeria, Lagos alone has 25%, South West 23%, South South 18%, South East 10%, North Central 10%, North West 9%, FCT 4% and North East 2%.

He however informed the committee that DBN has asked participating financial institutions to build the capacity of smallscale businesses and train them on how to structure their businesses for them to be able to access the loans.

“For DBN, it’s a continuous process to get more businesses on board,” he stressed.

 

You might also like
Latest News

Lecturers get full salaries for November, as FG withholds 8 months’ arrears

Latest News

NINLAN boss commends Ayeleru for transforming French Village

Latest News

My administration’ll offer opportunity for all Lagosians ― Boot Party gov…

Latest News

I’m not working for APC, Ebonyi PDP guber candidate declares

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More