The Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), on Thursday, walked out of an ongoing minimum wage negotiation meeting, in protest against the Federal government’s proposal of N48,000 as the new minimum pay for workers.

NLC and TUC had on May Day, proposed that the Federal government should pay Nigerian workers N615,000 minimum wage, citing high cost of living as the yardstick for the proposal.

An insider in one of the labour centres who revealed that the Federal government proposed N48,000 for the new minimum wage, also said that Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) which had earlier declared that the list worker in the private sector is paid N78,000, to the amazement of the organised labour, propose N54,000 for the new minimum wage.

As at the time of filing this report, NLC and TUC have called for an emergency press briefing to tell workers what the Federal government has proposed to pay them as minimum wage, and their next line of action.

