N375bn export expansion grant to boost capacity of 285 exporters in Nigeria ― NEPC

By Tyavzua Saanyol, Abuja
Ezra Yakusak, ED of NEPC

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has disclosed that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N375 billion as an Export Expansion Grant (EEG) for Nigerian exporters.

Speaking at the weekend during the Export for Survival Walk in Abuja, the Executive Director of NEPC, Dr Ezra Yakusak, explained that the grant is aimed at boosting the capacity of exporters in the country.

According to him, “to boost non-oil export, the Federal government has just approved the sum of N375 billion as Export Expansion Grant for exporters.

“The grant is for all exporters that applied for the funds in the time past,” adding that the money will clear the backlog from 2016 to date.

Yakusak also said over 285 exporters were to benefit from the grant.

“The approval for the fund is going to be taken to National Assembly and of course, about 285 exporters are beneficiaries from the grant,” he said.


The Executive Director said NEPC had started reaping from sensitization programmes targeted at improving the country’s export.

“There has been an increase in the number of people who come to register as an exporter with the Council, in fact, there is an influx of people coming to register, so we are getting the desired results from our sensitization programmes,” he added.

He stated that the Council was committed to tackle identified challenges like logistics constraint, poor packaging, market access amongst other draw back facing the export industry.

