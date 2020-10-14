N322m launderings: Court fixes Dec 10 for Delta PDP Chieftain trial

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court presiding in Lagos has fixed December 10, for further hearing of the trial of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain representing Delta North in the upper chamber, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is accusing Nwaoboshi of laundering N322 million.

He was arraigned in 2018 alongside two companies: Golden Touch Construction Project Limited and Suiming Electrical Limited.

The senator pleaded not guilty and was granted bail.

At the resumption of proceedings, the trial could not hold as the defence and prosecutor counsels said that they had different dates for resumption of the trial.

EFCC Counsel, Oluwemimo Ogunde had raised an issue about the date on his diary to be October 14, whereas the date on the cause list was October 12.

He told the judge that the prosecution had one more witness to call before closing its case and prayed for one more adjournment to produce the witness.

The defence team, G. Mowa, C. K. Nmarkwe and Unegbu-Amadi who appeared for the first, second and third defendants, did not oppose the oral application for an adjournment.

Subsequently, Justice Aneke upheld the prosecution’s application and adjourned till December 10, 11 and 14 for the continuation of trial.

The EFCC alleged that Nwaoboshi committed the offence in Lagos between May and June 2014.

The senator was said to have acquired a property, described as Guinea House, Marine Road, in Apapa, Lagos State, for N805 million.

