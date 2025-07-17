N32,000 pension increment: We’re not part of any planned protest — NUP

The National Leadership of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) has strongly disassociated itself from any planned protest over the recently approved ₦32,000 pension increment by the Federal Government, warning all its members across the country to steer clear of such actions.

Speaking in Abuja after a stakeholders’ engagement initiated by the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), the Deputy National President of the union, Chief Abdulahi Onu, declared that the NUP remains fully committed to dialogue and engagement with relevant authorities rather than resorting to protests or other confrontational approaches.

Chief Onu emphasised that the NUP, which represents the collective interests of pensioners nationwide, is satisfied with the clarifications provided by PTAD regarding the ₦32,000 increment and ongoing efforts to clear outstanding arrears. He stated unequivocally that the union does not support, nor will it participate in, any protest organised by splinter groups or individuals acting outside the union’s constitutionally recognised structures.

Specifically distancing the national body from any planned demonstrations, Chief Onu pointed out that certain groups, including the NIPOST Lagos Branch and other factions, have been circulating information about protests over the increment and arrears. He made it clear that such actions are unilateral, unauthorised, and do not reflect the position of the NUP leadership.

“Our leadership, representing members across the country, is satisfied with the explanation of PTAD on the issue of the ₦32,000 pension increment and its efforts at clearing the arrears,” Chief Onu said. “We equally appreciate President Tinubu for all his efforts at bettering the living conditions of pensioners.”

“We are also directing all our members to stay away from the rumoured protest called by some group of pensioners. PTAD is currently attending to the issues and concerns of all pensioners regarding the ₦32,000 pension increase, and we trust that the efforts of the agency towards making payment will come to fruition in no distant time.

“No group of pensioners, chapter, or sector should decide, let alone send out a circular announcing a protest or any form of industrial action without the consent of the national leadership. It is not right, and neither is it the character of a responsible trade union,” he warned.

