N32,000 minimum pension: FEPPPAN urges Tinubu to include excluded DBS pensioners

THE Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria (FEPPPAN) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to extend the recently approved N32,000 minimum pension to retirees of seven defunct parastatals who were omitted from the increase.

The association described such inclusion as a “just and befitting Pensioners’ Day gift” that would further demonstrate the President’s commitment to fairness, inclusiveness, and justice for all retirees.

In its 2025 Pensioners’ Day Celebration Message jointly signed by the President General, Elder Benjamin Amakko, and the General Secretary, Mr. Franklin Erinle, FEPPPAN appealed to President Tinubu to “graciously direct the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) to include pensioners from the seven defunct parastatals who were wrongly excluded from the N32,000 pension increase.”

The affected entities, the statement noted, include the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), NITEL/MTEL, People’s Bank, Assurance Bank, NICON Insurance, Nigeria Insurance, and the Petroleum Institutes.

FEPPPAN expressed deep appreciation to President Tinubu for his administration’s continued commitment to improving the welfare of retirees, especially for ensuring regular and prompt payment of pensions across the country.

The association said the President’s compassion has brought renewed hope and dignity to many senior citizens who once suffered neglect, noting in particular his approval of palliatives for pensioners to ease the hardship caused by fuel subsidy removal. “That gesture speaks volumes of a listening and humane leader,” the statement read.

FEPPPAN, however, urged the Federal Government to release the three-month N25,000 palliative already approved by the President to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal on pensioners nationwide.

The Association further called on all tiers of government—federal, state, and local—to prioritise pensioners’ welfare by ensuring prompt payment of pensions and gratuities, and by providing affordable healthcare and housing tailored to the needs of senior citizens.

“These are not privileges; they are rights earned through decades of loyal service to our beloved country,” FEPPPAN declared.

Celebrating Nigeria’s senior citizens as heroes of service, the Association saluted the strength, dignity, and legacy of pensioners who gave their best years to the growth and stability of the nation. “You are the pillars upon which our nation stands tall,” it said. “You gave your youth, your strength, your skills, and your best years in service to Nigeria. Today, we say with pride: You are our pride, our inspiration, and our moral compass,” it added.

The message, titled “A Salute to Our Heroes: Celebrating the Strength, Dignity, and Legacy of Nigeria’s Senior Citizens,” described October 5 as a special day in the heart of every pensioner — one proclaimed in 2021 by former President Muhammadu Buhari as the National Pensioners’ and Senior Citizens’ Day, set aside to honour the invaluable contributions of the nation’s elders to peace and progress.

FEPPPAN urged every pensioner to “wear this day as a badge of honour,” adding that their labour and sacrifices are written not only in national policy but also in the living memory of the nation they helped to build.

The Association praised pensioners as “beacons of integrity, discipline, and service,” whose legacy continues to inspire younger generations. “Your story teaches that dedication and integrity are never in vain,” it said, stressing that the Nigeria of today stands firmly on the foundation of their sacrifices.

Reaffirming its dedication to protecting the rights and welfare of retirees, FEPPPAN pledged to continue engaging constructively with government to ensure that no pensioner is left behind. It extended goodwill to all senior citizens, both in the public and private sectors, wishing them good health, long life, peace of mind, and the respect they truly deserve.

