A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted a garnishee order Nisi against accounts belonging to the Kano State Government in 20 commercial banks and 4 other accounts in Nigeria.

The judge of the court, Justice I.E Ekwo, granted the order in a suit filed by the Incorporated Trustees of Masalachi Eid shop owners and Traders Association over the demolition of their shops, which they described as an illegal action carried out by the state in June 2023.

It will be recalled that the applicants, Alhaji Awalu Sai’du, Ifeanyi Nwobodo, Alhaji Sani Uba, Alhaji Abdullahi A. Idris, and 25 others sued Kano State Government as judgment creditors to the tune of N30bn.

However, the order is contained in a Certified True Copy (CTC) of the ruling delivered on November 28, 2023, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

Also, according to the CTC, garnishees (bank accounts) include CBN, Federal Ministry of Finance, FAAC, Accountant General of the Federation, and commercial banks such as UBA, Access Bank, Jaiz Bank, TAJ Bank, Union Bank, Keystone Bank, and 17 others.

The order froze all funds (present and future) of the Kano State Government, Kano State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KNUPDA), and the Attorney General of Kano State (including but not limited to Kano State FAAC Account and Account number 1019716320 at UBA and Account number 1790249410 Polaris Bank) and other accounts in the custody of the respective garnishees to the tune of N30,000,000,000, in satisfaction of the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Kano per S.A Amobeda, J. dated the 29th of September 2023, herein being enforced in favour of the judgment creditors.

The court ordered directing the garnishees herein to appear before this honourable court and show cause (if any) why the order nisi (temporary) should not be made absolute against them.

The court said this is a sequel to a motion ex-parte dated and filed on the 10th of October, 2023.

It ordered the judgment creditors to serve the defendants and garnishees at least 14 days before the next hearing date.

However, the court then adjourned to the 18th of January 2024 for the garnishees to show cause.

