N272.3bn export cargoes facilitated at Lagos port in 2021 H1 ―  NCS

Amid dwindling government revenue, the Apapa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Tuesday said it has facilitated export cargoes worth N272.3 billion between January to June 2021.

Addressing maritime journalists at a press briefing in Lagos on Tuesday, the Customs Area Controller (CAC), Apapa Command, Yusuf Malanta said the command also generated N363billion from Duty collected on imported cargoes within the first six months of 2021.

According to the Apapa Customs Controller, “The exported cargoes in the last six months include Agricultural goods such as sesame seed, ginger, hibiscus flower and other mineral resources.

“The total tonnage of the said export stood at 1.6 million tones with FOB value of $103 billion.

“The Command generated revenue of N366 billion in the first half of the year which represents a 61 per cent increase when compared to the N227 billion collected in the first half of 2020.

“This spectacular achievement was made possible by our officers’ resilience and commitment in ensuring collections of appropriate revenue, robust stakeholders’ engagement and seamless facilitation of compliant trade.”

Malanta further stated that the anti-smuggling operations of the command led to the interception of contraband smuggled into the country.

“The seized items which worth N27.6billion include unregistered pharmaceutical, used clothing, tomato paste among others.

“Nonetheless, our sustained anti-smuggling campaign and the increased level of compliance have resulted in the reduction of smuggling activities throughout the command.

“Thus, for the period under review, the Command recorded 10 seizures of various uncustoms goods such as tomato paste, used clothing, unregistered pharmaceutical drugs with a Duty Paid Value of N442 million.

“This unprecedented record is a great validation of our new approach to revenue drive. It is also fitting to emphasize here that this volume of revenue has never been recorded in the history of the flagship Command of the Nigeria Customs Service.”

Consequent upon the above and in line with the provision of Extant laws, trade guidelines and enforcement of Government Fiscal Policy, the Command was able to strengthen its anti-smuggling operation against economic saboteurs through a timely credible intelligence-driven network which led to the seizure of 46 containers between January to June 2021 with Duty Paid Value of N27.6 billion,” the Apapa Customs Controller added.

