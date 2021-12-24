N250bn sovereign sukuk offer attracts over N865bn subscription

The N250 billion sovereign Sukuk whose offer opened on December 16, 2021, closed December 23, with an unprecedented subscription level of over N865 billion.

This outcome represents a subscription level of 346 percent.

An analysis of the subscription data by the Debt Management Office (DMO) revealed high levels of subscription from banks and fund managers (including pension funds), as well as non-interest financial institutions, ethical funds, cooperative societies and retail investors.

The increasing level of participation by a more diverse and larger number of investors is a confirmation that the DMO’s objectives of issuing Sovereign Sukuk to grow the domestic investor base and promote financial inclusion is being achieved.

In addition, the high subscription level is proof of investors’ acknowledgement of the impact the USD362.57 billion Sovereign Sukuk issued between 2017 and 2020 has had on the development of road infrastructure in Nigeria.

The DMO has reaffirmed that the proceeds of the N250 billion Sovereign Sukuk will be used to finance the rehabilitation and reconstruction of road projects across the six geopolitical zones of the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…N250bn sovereign sukuk N250bn sovereign sukuk

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…N250bn sovereign sukuk N250bn sovereign sukuk