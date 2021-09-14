N20bn bailout: Kogi assembly passes vote of confidence on Gov Bello

Members of Kogi State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, passed a vote of confidence on the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello clearing the governor of any wrongdoing regarding the bailout funds or their utilisation.

According to the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Prince Matthew Kolawole, who rased the motion said based on the report of the House Committee on Public Accounts, clearing the governor of any wrongdoing regarding the bailout funds or its utilisation, the House does pass a Vote of Confidence on Alhaji Yahaya Bello, the governor of Kogi State and his administration for prudently managing the financial resources of the state.

The House also condemned the EFCC for raising a false alarm to put the governor and the state in a bad light, stressing that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) should tender a public apology to the governor and Kogi State for the embarrassment.

While supporting the motion, Hon. Kilani Olushola Olumo noted that the GYB brand is precious to Kogites, and the House will not allow it to be dented.

Hon. Dahiru Ahmed of Okene II Constituency who is a member of the Public Accounts Committee while supporting the motion noted that after due oversight functions and interface with parties, financial bodies and institutions involved, the allegation is just a mere one smear Governor Yahaya Bello because of his political ambition.

Hon. Prince Hillarion Collins Musa of Omala Constituency, the Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts supported the motion, noted that the allegations are unfounded.

Hon. Musa Jimoh of Yagba East Constituency, while supporting the motion noted that the Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Planning was able to write to Sterling Bank, giving them an ultimatum to reply in less than 24hours, so as to clear the name of the Governor and the State Government.

He added the Bank replied swiftly, and indeed, put to false the allegations from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Hon. Mohammed Tanko of Kogi/Koton’karfe constituency supported the motion, noted that the House need not spend much time on an allegation that is as faulted and false as this.

Hon Edoko Moses of Dekina/Biraidu Constituency while supporting the motion stressed that the allegation is false and baseless.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

N20bn bailout: Kogi assembly passes vote of confidence on Gov Bello

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… N20bn bailout: Kogi assembly passes vote of confidence on Gov Bello