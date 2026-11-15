N200m billboard fees fueling political violence — Falana

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr Femi Falana, on Sunday, issued a warning that the decision of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) and State Governments to allegedly shrink the civic space is fueling a growing wave of political violence across Nigeria.

Falana, in a statement made available to journalists, frowned at the decision of state governments and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration to fix campaign billboard permit fees between N100 million and N200 million, describing the charges as illegal, unconstitutional, and inconsistent with the Electoral Act, 2026.

Falana maintained that opposition political parties and candidates have also been prohibited from hiring state-owned stadiums, hotels, and publicly owned event centres for their campaigns, a development he said has left disenchanted youths destroying billboards and other campaign materials belonging to the ruling party in some states.

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Apparently reacting to comments by INEC through its National Commissioner for Voter Education and Publicity, Mr Mohammed Haruna, who was quoted as saying there was not much the Commission could do about the fees, and that signage permits were the prerogative of state and local governments, with no limits on charges and no penalties for overcharging; and that of the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, who had allegedly justified the expensive fees by arguing that political campaigns are expensive globally, and that parties could resort to social media platforms to reach supporters, and that the increase in billboard charges was part of the FCT Administration’s revenue drive, not a deliberate attempt to disadvantage opposition parties, the senior legal luminary threw out both positions as contrary to the Constitution and the Electoral Act, 2026.

Referencing Section 15, Part 1 of the Third Schedule to the 1999 Constitution, Falana maintained that INEC has the exclusive mandate to organise, undertake and supervise all elections and is charged with the sole duty of monitoring political campaigns and providing rules and regulations governing political parties.

The SAN equally cited Section 99 of the Electoral Act, 2026, which makes it a serious criminal offence to prevent a candidate or political party from campaigning in line with rules set by INEC or to deny a party the use of state apparatus, including the media, thereby placing them disadvantaged.

Falana recalled that the Supreme Court of Nigeria had held that INEC has the sole responsibility for administering, organising and supervising general elections, to the exclusion of any other authority.

The human rights lawyer said, “State governments cannot add to, subtract from, or alter these constitutional conditions.

“Administrative fees imposed on local government election candidates by state governments have previously been annulled by courts for contravening the Electoral Act.”The legal giant charged INEC to direct state governments to cancel the campaign fees or face the full wrath of the law.

Falana equally frowned at the National Assembly for repeatedly refusing to establish an Electoral Offences Commission, despite the recommendation of the Mohammed Uwais Electoral Reform Panel.

The SAN noted that Section 148 of the Electoral Act, 2026, empowers INEC to prosecute electoral offences through its legal officers or appointed legal practitioners.

The senior lawyer particularly prayed to the electoral body to establish an Investigation Unit and a Prosecution Unit and to request the Inspector-General of Police to deploy trained investigators to probe electoral offences.

Falana equally advised the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to liaise with INEC to prosecute indicted offenders, recalling that a similar collaboration in 2011 led to the successful prosecution of many electoral offenders.