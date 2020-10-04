N2.8 billion loot: Maina’s kinsmen seek intervention of CJN

As the trial of former Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, continues over the alleged misappropriation of N2.8 billion, the people of Biu Local Government Area of Borno State, on Sunday, called on the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Mohammad to, as a matter of urgency, wade into the matter, saying he is critically ill and needed medical attention.

They further urged the CJN to prevail on the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to change the judge to any other judge that would be fair and just in the dispensation of justice in the matter.

In a statement signed by Major Bukar Haruna Biu (rtd), and made available to newsmen in Abuja, said Maina is now critically ill because of the emotional torment he has been subjected to, saying it is only a healthy person that can face his trial alive.

According to the statement, careful observation of the proceedings so far clearly revealed that the trial judge had descended into the arena of conflict because on several occasions, Justice Okon Abang has teleguided the prosecution team on how to conduct their case in the open court to the detriment of our illustrious son.

“That Justice Abang has without good cause frowned at the absence of the former Pension boss from court inspite of tendering a medical report from Maitama District Hospital through his lawyer, showing that he is critically ill.

“The trial of the former pension boss, Maina before Justice Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja has been tainted with extreme elements of bias and injustice. He is biased in his treatment of our son in the suit filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC),” the statement explained.

While insisting that the judge would be held responsible if Maina dies before the conclusion of the case, they lamented that the judge had made several prejudicial statements in the open court against the ex-pension boss in a manner that suggests a preconceived judgment.

“We would not sit and watch injustice being meted against our son because of the selfish interest of some power block who have shamelessly re-looted what our son recovered for Nigeria.

“We would do everything that is lawful to ensure that our son does not appear before Justice Abang until he recuses himself from the matter.

“As for Senator Ali Ndume who went to the court to lie against our son, we will take necessary steps to ensure we replace him in the Senate in 2023. What point was he trying to prove when said he does not know the whereabouts of Maina when he failed to visit him at home and in the hospital? This is highly disappointing and we will not tolerate it,” the statement authorised by Haruna Biu stated.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE