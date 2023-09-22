FoodBay TV has announced season four of Street Foodz Naijaa, the docu-reality cooking series showcasing Nigerian street food delicacies.

In a recent statement, Femi Ogundoro, the CEO of Maxima Media Group, owner of Foodbay TV, said the winner of this year’s edition will receive N10 million.

Ogundoro said winners of different tasks will also be rewarded with cash prizes.

“Contestants from different regions would be camped in Lagos to battle it out over several elimination tasks and stand the chance to be empowered with prize money and a winner will be honoured with the ‘King of Street Foodz’ title,” he said.

“The winner is going to be getting prize money of N10 million cash. The money is going to be accessed in milestones to grow their businesses to the next level.

“Other contestants can also win bonus prizes during the different tasks sponsored by our multiple sponsors including appliances courtesy of LG, culinary school scholarships from Hospitality Business School (HBS), a business pitch grant of 1m sponsored by FCMB while the street credibility task winner will pocket N1.5m by Peak Yogurt and other sponsors.”

Ogundoro said season four of the food festival will show improvement in terms of its “scope, production quality and operation”.

“As you all know each edition of Street Foodz Naija significantly improves in all aspects, this year’s edition of the food reality show has upgraded and wider in scope, production quality and operation,” he added.

VJ Adams, the on-air personality, has also been unveiled as this year’s host. Registration for season four has commenced and will be open till October 13, 2023.