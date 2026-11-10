N10m is not vote-buying, but a reward for hard work, Wike fires back

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has defended his promise to reward FCT councillors who deliver their wards to President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections, insisting that the offer is an incentive for hard work and not vote-buying.

Wike spoke on Tuesday during an inspection tour of ongoing infrastructure projects in Abuja, where he dismissed criticisms of the promise.

He argued that there was a clear distinction between rewarding political commitment and offering money to voters in exchange for their support.

Recall that Wike, while addressing stakeholders, traditional leaders and political actors on Monday, November 9, 2026, in Kwali Area Council of the FCT, promised N10 million each to councillors who deliver their wards to the President in the 2027 elections.

The promise attracted criticism from some quarters over its implications for the electoral process.

“Any councillor that delivers his ward will get N10 million reward. Therefore, go and meet your leaders, go and meet your youth groups, go and consult with associations. Let’s deliver our ward to Mr President,” Wike urged the gathering.

The FCT minister had been responding to structural and welfare concerns raised by local leaders, particularly an appeal by the Chairman of the National Councillors Forum of Nigeria (FCT Chapter), Gambo Hamza.

Hamza had highlighted the disparity and low earnings of councillors in the territory, noting that they received a monthly salary of N260,000, which Wike described as unacceptable.

Responding to the criticism, Wike maintained that he did not ask the councillors to give money to voters or induce them to support a particular candidate. He said he only challenged them to demonstrate their commitment through effective political mobilisation.

“I didn’t tell them, ‘Take this money and go and buy votes.’ I said, ‘Go and work. Show commitment. Demonstrate that you really mean what you are talking about. When you win, come and we are going to reward you,'” he said.

To support his argument, Wike compared the proposed reward to incentives offered to athletes who win international competitions, saying promises of houses and other benefits for outstanding performances were intended to encourage commitment and hard work.

He cited instances where athletes were promised houses or other benefits for returning from competitions with trophies, questioning why similar incentives in politics should automatically be regarded as bribery.

The minister also criticised sections of the media for what he described as a failure to distinguish between legitimate rewards and vote-buying.

He argued that political parties and candidates routinely spend money on campaign advertisements without attracting similar scrutiny.

Wike challenged journalists to pay greater attention to the distinction between financial inducements intended to influence voters and rewards promised to political mobilisers for achieving set targets.

His defence came amid broader political discussions ahead of the 2027 general elections, with the minister insisting that political mobilisation should be based on commitment, performance and the ability to convince voters.