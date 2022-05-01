N-Power: FG employs 16,629 unemployed youths in Kano State

No fewer than 16,629 unemployed youths in Kano State are to be employed under Batch C of the N-Power scheme being implemented by the Federal Government across the country.

This was sequel to the successful exit of 18,042 youths who participated in Batches A and B of the N-Power Programme.

Under the new arrangement, no fewer than 177 youths in Kano State are currently undergoing training in Smart Phone repairs and services.

The training initiated by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Social Development and Disaster Management is being implemented under the N-Skills programme a component of the N-Power Programme.

Speaking at the end of the exercise, Sadiya Umar Farouq, affirmed that Federal Government is committing the sum of over N5.9 billion on training, tooling and monthly stipends for the Batch C beneficiaries of the N-Power Programme.

The Minister who spoke through Special Assistant to the President, Dr Mahmoud Nasir, warned the N-Skills beneficiaries not to sell starter packs handed over to them after the programme which was well conceived to take them out of unemployment and turn them to employers of labour.





The N-Skills programme, is based on a certification system and accreditation of practical training provided through the informal apprenticeship System anchored by Master Craft Persons (MCPs) and the formal training system including using the Community Skills Development Centres (COSDECs) in many States.

“The programme aims to improve the quality and relevance of skills delivered using a certification system and to ease the transition of target beneficiaries to full-time skilled employment, self-employment and/or further their education. It targets marginalized and disadvantaged population, including those with primary or no-formal education.

“The N-Skills programme is in line with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) for the development, classification and recognition of skills, knowledge and competencies acquired by individuals, irrespective of where and how the training or skill is acquired.

“It will help in bridging the gap in demand for standard and market relevant skills.

“The N-Skills accommodates many skills-based enterprises, this Smart Phone Repairs is used to pilot the programme under the N-Power non-graduate component.

“The programme is designed to train, tool and transition marginalized unemployed youths into the labour market to gainfully be employed. The Ministry worked with technical service providers to provide the N-Skills training services to 6,475 unemployed youths across the Federation.

“On successful completion of the in-centre training, beneficiaries will be issued a Certificate of Attendance and given a starter pack such as Rework Soldering Station (Soldering Iron), Digital Multimeter, Set of Precision Screwdriver and Repair Tool Kit as well as Magnifying lamp that would enable them to start the smartphone repairs business.

“Business Clinics are also being set up in partnership with States and FCT to provide post-training business start-up and entrepreneurship mentoring and support to the beneficiaries of the programme.

“This is consistent with the national aspiration of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years,” she said.

On the N-Power programme, Farouq said: “The graduate and non-graduate components of the N-Power programme have been expanded to provide job opportunities for 16,629 unemployed youths in Kano State under Batch C, following the successfully exiting of 18,042 youths under Batches A & B.

“You may wish to note that under the National Social Investment Programme, NSIP, the Federal Government is investing over N5.9 billion for the training, tooling and/or payment of monthly stipends on the Batch C beneficiaries.

“This is a tremendous direct injection of resources at the grassroots and in the hands of the youths.”

Through the N-Power Programme, the provision of much-needed services in the education, health and agricultural sectors will be enhanced in the State and the beneficiaries will be engaged in income-generating activities that would contribute to local economic growth,” the Minister noted.

One of the beneficiaries, Maha Jamilu Alkali, commended the Federal Government for the gesture which he said would go a long way to address high rate of unemployment among the youths in the state.

