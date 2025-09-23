N-HYPPADEC trains staff on official communication skills

Over Sixty Staff of the Hydro Power Producing Areas Development Commission, N-HYPPADEC, are undergoing 2 day training on ” Official Communication Skills In Public Service” in Lokoja, Kogi State.

Declaring the five-day event opened, the Managing Director of the Commission, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa said the essence of the training is to sharpen the skills of the staff who are from the administration division of N-HYPADEC towards achieving.

According to him, the Commission is focusing on flood management related issues, agricultural development of communities and economic development for self sufficiency and youth development.

The MD charged the participants to take the training seriously and cascade it to others to achieve the mandate of the Commission.

According to him “It is about ensuring that the policies and interventions we design are not just well-intentioned, but also well-explained and well-received.

“However, we must also recognize that communication is a double-edged sword. There is a good communication that enlightens, persuades and builds cooperation. At the same time, there is also a bad communication such as careless words, unclear instructions, or harsh tones – which sow misunderstanding and create conflict. As public servants, our responsibility is to master the former and avoid the latter.

“That is why we are here: to distinguish between effective and ineffective communication, and to hone our skills so that our words – whether spoken or written, advance the mission of NHYPPADEC and serve the public good.

“In today’s world, technical expertise alone is not enough. The ability to communicate ideas effectively is what makes technical knowledge impactful. A brilliant policy poorly explained is as good as no policy at all. An excellent service badly communicated may never be appreciated. This is why communication is counted among the most vital soft skills.

“In meetings, in memos, in correspondence, in community engagements, in reports and in everyday exchanges, communication defines the image of an institution” He informed.

While commending Oyereye Consult for giving their very best in this workshop, noted that the training is central to the work of N-HYPPADEC as it will equip officers with effective communication skills, which directly enhancing the Commission’s ability to serve its people better.

He urge the staff to see the training as more than a routine training, but to participate actively by asking questions and engage in discussions throughout the five days of the workshop.

In a remark, the Director Finance and Administration of N-HYPADEC Dr. Jimoh Haruna Gabi said the training is also meant to sharpen the communication skills of staff and as a matter of policy ensure prompt and frequent training and retraining of their staff.

Dr. Gabi said the Commission is also preparing it’s staff for full migration from analogue to digital staff evaluation report as directed by the Office of the Head of Service of the migration before the deadline of December 2025.

Some of the participants while appreciating the Commission for the training promised to train others in their respective stations to achieve set goals.

