N/Delta: US interested in PIB bill, as Akpabio seeks more investment in region

The United States of America has said it is looking forward to the passage of the Petroleum Industry (PIB) bill which it said would be of importance to multi-national companies and inhabitants of the Niger Delta Region.

The Ambassador of United States to Nigeria Mary Beth Leonard disclosed this on Tuesday during a courtesy call to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

She lamented the effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the 2020 roadmap of development for the Niger Delta Region.

“There had been a roadmap that was supposed to go to 2020, many of us who have experience of our plans for 2020 are not going exactly how we planned given the global pandemic, it will be great to hear a little bit of how that timetable and activities would be revised to reach all the important goals of the development, infrastructure and security for this important area.

“We are all looking forward to the Petroleum Industry Bill becoming a reality so that there could be a predictable basis for companies who are entering or operating there and predictable expectations for the population of the Niger Delta in that regard,” she said.

Leonard noted that she had a robust discussion with the Minister on areas of intervention in the Niger Delta Region.

On his part, Akpabio commended the Ambassador for the assistance the United States has rendered to the Region.

He assured the Ambassador of the corporation of the Niger Delta Region with the United States companies operating in the region.

Akpabio, however, urged the United States to invest more in the region in the areas of Housing, flood control, job creation and power.

“We want to thank you for all the assistance you have rendered for the Niger Delta Region, we have a lot of American companies working there, we want to urge you to continue to invest in the Niger Delta.

“I want to assure you that we will continue to corporate with your companies, and we want more companies to invest in the Niger Delta Region in areas of Housing, flood control, job creation and the power sector,” he noted.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari has mandated the Ministry to ensure the security of the international companies in the region.

On PIB, the Minister assured the Ambassador that the National Assembly is addressing the issues.

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.