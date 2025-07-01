Mykah in his pianic pursuit of happiness 

By: Tomide Marv

WATCHING Mykah, a notable producer within the Afrobeats scene, step out this year with four songs, ‘Happiness’, ‘Bar Man’, ‘Comfort’, and ‘Show Love’, respectively, one could not help but notice his trajectory in releasing optimism-fuelled content.

Beyond their musical merits, the records boldly serve as clarion call for a surge in didactic lyricism across Afrobeats.

Released between January and April, one thing stands out across all records:

The beauty in ‘Comfort’ radiates from the soothing chord progressions that shape the love-themed record. His long-time collaborator, Egarboi, floats across the beat, with a punchy, suspense-filled intro, ‘Chukwunonso/Amarachukwu, Chukwunonso/ The way you smile, e dey make my heart dey do gbim gbim/ I wanna dance to your love riddim.’

The song’s melodic arrangement, with its mid-tempo log-drums serenading the gliding piano chords, keep the momentum at a high level, contributing to its high replay value. Mykah’s use of log-drums, as well as Afro-pop kicks feature prominently across his discography, with ‘Comfort’ raising the bar in terms of seamless audio mix and arrangement.

On Bar Man, he continues his love treatise with a new vocalist, Solibay, who harps on his emotive piano chords with passionate vocalisation and delivery. The backing vocals, as well as the use of his drum kicks-and-glissando combo motif work effectively in propelling the song’s enjoyability. With the song, ‘Happiness’, Mykah showcases his mastery with the piano and drums, as he melds both instruments, alongside a soothing saxophone riff to create a powerful RnB-Pop melody.

The last song in this series is ‘Show Love’ (with Egar Boi) is another prime example of Mykah’s pianic prodigy, which, when used with the right suspense, as well as pacing, like he does, help to emphasize certain portions of lyrics and/or rhythms, and, conversely, boost replay value. The song’s entire selling point is in its replay value, especially with the dose of positivity that pervades its lyricism.

With the reality of more Nigerian superstars like Ckay, Tems, Joeboy, among others, consistently churning out strongly emotive records, records like Mykah’s ‘Happiness’, ‘Comfort’, ‘Bar Man’, and ‘Show love’ are potentially lucrative records that shine for their replay value and didacticism. Overall, Mykah continues to keep his melodies as a mirror of heartfelt sonic fusions, with a core focus in keeping listeners uplifted with romantically inspiring lyricism.

Mykah (Aramide Babalola) is a top Nigerian music producer whose works are reshaping the contemporary pop sound. His talent has led him to collaborate with several artists, including international and Nigerian superstars, Ozuna, Davido and Boyspyce.

His production credits reveal his versatility and expertise in multiple genres and musical styles.

Mykah’s work ethic is top-notch. He has produced over 1,000 beats and mixed and mastered over 500 songs. Mykah has garnered over one million streams on Beastars, which certifies his status as a hitmaker in the Afrobeats genre.