Myanmar earthquake: Death toll rises to 1,600

Rowland Kpakete

A devastating earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday, claiming the lives of 1,644 people. The quake was so powerful that it was felt in neighboring Thailand and Pakistan.

Rescue operations are ongoing in both Myanmar and Thailand. Here are the latest updates:

Myanmar’s military leadership reports that 3,408 people are injured and 139 remain missing as a result of the earthquake.

In Bangkok, ten people have died, 42 are injured, and 78 are missing.

In Mandalay, the city closest to the epicenter, 90 people are believed to be trapped under an apartment building. More than 1,500 homes in the region have been damaged.

However, the AFP news agency reports that a woman was pulled from the rubble alive after being trapped for 30 hours.

Authorities in Myanmar are racing to find survivors. Meanwhile, the People’s Defence Force has reported airstrikes by the military near the earthquake’s epicenter.

In Bangkok, robots have been deployed to assist with rescue efforts.

(BBC)

×