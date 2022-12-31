‘My wife’s extravagance, promiscuous lifestyle has caused me hypertension’

My husband is a liar —Wife

Crime & Court
By
wife, court, marriage, husband wife

A businessman, Mr Justine Onu, has urged a Customary Court in Jikwoyi, Abuja, Federal  Capital Territory (FCT), to dissolve his marriage to his wife, Joyce, alleging that she is wasteful and extravagant.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the petitioner told the court that his wife does not know how to manage things in the house.

“My wife doesn’t know that things are hard in the country. Whenever she decides to cook, she cooks excessively and the food ends up in the trash,” he said.

The petitioner also told the court that his wife was promiscuous and he was tired of their marriage.

Justine informed the court that he had developed high blood pressure because of his wife’s alleged promiscuous lifestyle.

He further alleged that Joyce was irresponsible and does not take care of their children.

The respondent, Joyce, however, denied all allegations brought against her.

The presiding judge, Labaran Gusau, adjourned the case.

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PICTORIAL EXPLAINER: How To Identify Fake New Naira Notes


The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released security features to help identify fake new naira notes. According to CBN’s template, the Security features to look out for are the following…

Ondo Councils’ Workers Shut Down Assembly Over LG Autonomy

LOCAL government workers under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ondo, on Tuesday, stormed the State House of Assembly, threatening a showdown with the lawmakers over the signing of local government autonomy…

FG To Discontinue Cash Withdrawal From Public Accounts

The Federal Government is putting the final touches to all necessary measures to stop cash withdrawal from federal, state, and local government accounts. The Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Modibbo Hamman Tukur, revealed…

Reps Probe Crude Oil Sales Over $2.4bn Revenue Loss

The House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled plans to investigate the allegation bothering on the alleged loss of over $2.4 billion in revenue accruing from the illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil export from 2014 till date…

Emefiele/DSS Tango: Falana Asks Judiciary To Treat Civil Liberty Cases Equally

LEADING rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, on Tuesday addressed the controversial move by the nation’s secret police to arrest and detain the embattled Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele…

EDITORIAL: CBN’s New Cash Withdrawal Limits

As a follow-up to its redesign of the N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently announced a new policy that mandates deposit money banks and other financial institutions to ensure that…

You might also like
Crime & Court

My husband’s sexual prowess is zero, woman tells court

Crime & Court

My brother in-law paid only a third of my niece’s dowry before divorcing her —Aunt

Crime & Court

My husband threw me out ’cos he’s dating another woman —Wife

Crime & Court

Church elder caught having sex with wife’s best friend whose husband is in jail

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More