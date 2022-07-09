My wife’s adulterous act makes me sick, man tells court

An Igando Customary Court in Lagos, Lagos State, has granted divorce to a businessman, Mr Moruf Fabowale, on grounds of adultery by his wife, Shakirat Fabowale.

Delivering judgment, the court president, Mr Koledoye Adeniyi, ordered that Moruf and Shakirat should go their separate ways.

“If the evidence of the petitioner is anything to go by, there is no doubt that the marriage between Mr Fabowale and Mrs Fabowale has broken down beyond repair and there is no more love between them,” he said.

Adeniyi after dissolving their marriage ordered that there should be no bickering between the two.

He added that whoever was not satisfied with the judgment he had given has the right to appeal within the next 30 days.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Moruf, had approached the court seeking that it grant him divorce on grounds of extra marital affairs, false accusation, defamation of character and public embarrassment by his wife.

“My wife has been committing adultery since we got married.

”She is a violent person and very temperamental. Shakirat is also abusive in nature and has on many occasions threatened to walk out of our marriage.

“She also has no respect or love for me and would insult me at the slightest opportunity thus making the home hell for me.

“I have not had any peace since we got married in 2014 and have been suffering from emotional and psychological trauma.

“Shakirat insults my friends and relatives at will. Every effort to settle our differences have failed because she has refused that peace reign between us.

“I am therefore pleading with the court to dissolve our marriage so that we can both go our different ways, ”he said.

The respondent, Shakirat was absent in court despite being served summons.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE