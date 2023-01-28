‘My wife wedded another man while still married to me’

A businessman, Mr Victor Ora has dragged his wife, Comfort before a Customary Court in jikwoyi Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), for alleged secret marriage.

Victor, in his petition, said: “My wife moved out of our home without informing me. When I found her she confessed to me that she has gotten married to another man.

“It is on this ground that I seek to dissolve the marriage between us,” he said.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (FCT), he further told the court that his sister-in-law was denying him access to his son.

“I was informed that my son was with my sister-in-law, so I went to see him but my sister-in-law refused that I saw him.

“She has sworn that I can only have access to him when she is dead.

“I beg this honourable court to dissolve our marriage and grant me custody of my son,” he pleaded.

The presiding judge, Mr Labaran Gusau, adjourned the case for further hearing.

