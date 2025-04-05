My wife was impregnated by another man while still under my roof —Husband

•I’ve slept with no other man but him —Wife

A 49-year-old businessman, Richard Julius, has prayed a customary court in Kaduna, Kaduna State, to dissolve his 12-year marriage to his wife, Jemimah, citing allegations of adultery and disrespect.

The petitioner, a resident of Barnawa in the Kaduna metropolis, alleged that his wife was impregnated by another man while still living in his house.

According to him, his wife has cheated on him with several men in the course of their 11 years of marriage, which have produced four children.

“I want this honourable court to dissolve our marriage because my wife disrespects me by cheating on me with different men which she does not hide.

“Presently, she is pregnant for another man, and I cannot accept another man’s child while I have four children to feed and train,” he said.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Richard further complained about his wife’s habit of staying out and not sleeping in their matrimonial home.

He told the court that on one occasion, she spent an entire week away from home, claiming she was visiting the village.

But when he confronted her, she admitted that she had gone to see men she considered better than him.

She reportedly told him that if he was unhappy with it, he should divorce her.

“This has caused several quarrels between us over the years. Some months ago we went to see our pastor over the issue and she promised to change but she did not.

“I have pleaded with her so many times because of the children, so we could live happily but she doesn’t want that.

“All I want is for the court to dissolve our union and grant me custody of our children,” he stated

While denying her husband’s allegations, the respondent, however, urged the court to grant her husband’s request for dissolution of their marriage.

“I am pregnant but that does not mean he is not the father because I am not sleeping with anyone else.

“I also want this marriage dissolved because I am tired of the constant quarrels and accusation,” she said.

The judge, John Dauda, advised the couple to maintain peace and adjourned the matter until April 28.

