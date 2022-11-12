My wife used my property as collateral for loan without my consent, man tells court

Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan , Oyo State has given judgment in a divorce case brought before it by a man, Fatai Ademola against his wife, Rashidat Ademola, on the grounds of troublesomeness, disobedience and lack of love for him and his family by his wife.

Fatai told the court that Rashidat refused he had peace of mind because of her troublesome nature.

He also stated that his wife used his property as collateral to collect a loan from the bank without his knowledge or consent.

Fatai also in his statement, denied being responsible for his wife’s pregnancy.

The plaintiff thus asked for an order for the dissolution of his marriage to his wife.

He also requested for an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendant from harassing, threatening, disturbing and interfering with his private life.

At the first sitting on the case, the court intervened in the differences between both parties, but the plaintiff insisted on going on with the divorce proceedings.

The statement of claim for the dissolution of their marriage was read to Rashidat and she pleaded not liable to the two legs of claim.

The defendant presented to the court a medical examination result from a government hospital showing she was pregnant and indicating the months of the pregnancy.

Fatai in his testimony said, “I met my wife in 2015 and we dated. We both concluded a few months into our relationship that we were for each other and we decided to meet with our parents.

“We only held introduction ceremony while I paid no bride price on her.

“Our marriage is blessed with two children.

“My wife is presently carrying a pregnancy which paternity I doubt. She packed out of my house a few months ago after we had a heated argument which ended in a fight. She never informed me she was pregnant before she left.

“Rasidat was always on my neck and refused that I had rest of mind





“She was far from being a virtuous woman and was never a good example to our children.

“My wife cared less about my welfare and that of our children. She was never there for us.

“Rashidat is stubborn and unruly in her behaviour. She held no respect for me throughout the time we lived together and never took to correction.

“She was in the habit of nagging and fighting me and turning our compound into a boxing arena. Our neighbours tired of mediating in our differences abandoned us to our fate.

“My wife extended her hostility towards my family members who she never welcomed into our house.

“Rashidat always treated them with disdain anytime they were around which informed their decision to keep their distance.

“Rashidat is worse than the devil. She had the gut to use my property as collateral in obtaining a loan from the bank without getting my consent or having me in agreement.

“The cat was let out of the bag by Rashidat’s friend who mentioned this to me after Rashidat had packed her belongings and moved out of my house.

“My lord, Rashidat is an evil wind that blows no one any good. I want her completely out of my life which is the reason I came to court.

“I plead with the court if my prayer of divorce was answered to restrain her from harassing, threatening, disturbing and interfering with my private life.

Rashidat during cross examination told the court, “My lord, my husband is a liar and has painted me black.

“I never neglected my duties towards him and our children. My husband and I were both responsible for our children’s welfare, feeding and schooling most importantly.”

The defense was foreclosed due to the absence of the respondent in court after the first hearing which necessitated the adjournment of the case several times.

Giving judgment, the court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo, stated that there was no marriage to be dissolved between both parties because no subsisting valid customary marriage held between them.

She added that neither was bride price paid on the defendant.

In respect of the second leg of the claim, Akintayo ordered both parties to maintain peace, law and order at all times.

