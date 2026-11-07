‘My wife used my property as collateral for a loan she collected without my consent’

Grade A Customary Court, sitting in Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, has dissolved the eight-year-old union between a couple, Ganiyu and Barakat on the grounds of lack of love, disobedience and troublesome nature by the latter.

Ganiyu stated that Barakat used his property as collateral for a loan she collected at the bank without his consent.

Ganiyu also said that Barakat failed in her duty towards him as his wife.

The plaintiff explained that the defendant showed him no love or attention, adding that she constantly neglected him.

The plaintiff added that defendant had no respect for him.

He explained that she was rude and in the habit of flouting his orders.

Ganiyu further said that Barakat was a difficult person to live with.

According to him, she was never pleased with all that he did and always sought every opportunity to fight him.

Ganiyu further told the court that he was not sure of the paternity of his wife’s pregnancy.

Ganiyu also stated that Barakat did the unpardonable when she used his property as collateral for a loan she collected at the bank without his consent.

The plaintiff stated that his life was no longer safe with his wife.

He therefore prayed the court to end their relationship.

Ganiyu also requested an order restraining his wife from threatening and encroaching on his privacy.

On the first day the case was mentioned, both the plaintiff and defendant were present in court.

The court intervened in the differences between both parties, but the plaintiff insisted on going on with the divorce proceedings.

Barakat denied all the allegations brought against her by her husband.

She also refused that their marriage be dissolved.

Barakat refused to make an appearance on the subsequent adjourned dates.

Ganiyu, in his evidence, said, “My lord, I am fed up with my marriage to my wife.

“I, therefore, pray this honourable court to dissolve it.

“I met my wife in 2015; we held an introduction ceremony, and she moved in with me, although I did not pay her bride price.

“All my dreams of a blissful marriage were shattered under a few years that I got married to my wife because she is ill-natured.

“My wife neglects me. She shows me no love or care. She has been a pain in the neck since the outset of our marriage.

“She treats our children with neglect also.

“My wife has no milk of compassion flowing through her.

“I do all in my power to meet our children’s needs, but my wife consistently neglected them.

“She abandoned our first child when he was afflicted with a disease and needed

“She also has no respect for me.

“She addresses me rudely and readily flouts my order.

“My wife finds faults in all that I do. She is never pleased with me and will end up fighting me.

“She hates to see my family members visit our home, while she threatens them with scorn when they are around.

“My lord, I no longer trust my wife. I, therefore doubt the paternity of her pregnancy.

“My wife did the worst when she used my property as collateral for a bank loan without my consent.

“I do not feel happy staying married to my wife. My life is no longer safe with her.

“I plead that my prayer of divorce be answered.

“I further request an order restraining my wife from threatening and interfering with my private life.”

Upon several adjournments, the defense was foreclosed due to the defendant’s absence in court.

The president of the court, Mrs S.M Akintayo, in her judgment stated that there was no marriage to be dissolved because no subsisting valid customary marriage existed between both parties.

According to her, the bride price was not paid.

Akintayo ordered both parties to maintain peace, law and order at all times.