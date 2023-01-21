‘My wife tore all my clothes to shreds, please separate us’

Crime & Court
By Toluwani Olamitoke

The court president, Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, Mrs S.M Akintola, has heard the testimony of a man, Dauda Adele who brought a divorce claim against his wife, Bisola Adele, on the grounds that she was troublesome and constantly fought him.

According to Dauda, Bisola packed out of his house almost two years ago.

Dauda thus entreated the court to dissolve their union.

Bisola denied the allegations brought against her by her husband and disagreed that her husband had custody of their children.

Dauda gave his evidence thus:

“My wife and I met and got married against her parents’ wish.

“Her parents vehemently stood against our relationship, but we chose to have our way and today, my life is filled with regrets.

“I didn’t pay a bride price on my wife, because I was not recognised or accepted in her family.  We were both left to be on our own.

“Bisola was as gentle as a lamb while we were dating and was also kind. This gave me the courage to go all the way to marry her.

“My wife to my chagrin turned something else shortly after we tied the nuptial knot.


“She soon forgot the vows she made on our wedding day to honour me as the head of the home and became defiant.

“My wife became suddenly wild and started behaving in an uncouth manner which I found both shocking and embarrassing.

“She refused to take advice from me and sought to have her way always.

“There is always rancor in our home because we argued a lot and constantly fought each other.

“Peace deserted me since Bisola became my wife all because we do not see eye to eye.

“This invariably took its toll on my health and also caused a strain in the relationship between us and our children.

“I couldn’t go to her parents to report her because they didn’t give me her hand in marriage in the first place.

“I now walk about the streets almost naked because my wife has torn almost all my clothes to shreds.

“Bisola finally packed her belongings and moved out of my house after almost wrecking me.

“My lord, I pray this honourable court to end our marriage.”

Akintayo adjourned the case till February 27 for further hearing.

 

