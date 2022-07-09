‘My wife told me her boyfriend is the father of our child’

A man’s world has been turned upside down after he learnt that the child he raised as his was that of his wife’s boyfriend.

According to Zambia Observer, This came to light after John Sapiti, 24, sued his wife, Cecila Meleki, 19, in the Chipulukusu Local Court, Zambia for divorce following marital differences.

Appearing before two magistrates, Evelyn Nalwizya and Mildred Namwizye, John narrated that he married Cecilia in 2018 after she claimed that he impregnated her.

“I then presented myself before her parents and I paid K100 dowry. I accepted responsibility of the pregnancy because I was dating her,” he said.

John stated that he supported Cecilia throughout her pregnancy and after the child was born.

“I took care of the child, I named him, provided for him like any parent would do but she told me he is not my child, “John stated.

