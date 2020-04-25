‘My wife threatened to kill me like a chicken, uses razor blade to tear my clothes’

A 42-year-old man, Bahago Linus, recent has begged an Upper Area Court in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, to dissolve his 13-year-old marriage to his wife, Aisha, for alleged irresponsible behaviour, threat to life and violence.

Linus also told the court that Aisha had failed in her duty as a wife, adding that her attitude had “killed the love he had for her and that he can never love her again.”

He informed the court that he had been living with Aisha for over 13 years and that their union was blessed with four children.

He alleged that the respondent was a violent and troublesome woman and that she was always threatening his life.

“She has refused to give me peace. She is in the habit of using razor to tear my clothes and package them back into a box without my knowledge.

“She threatens my life on daily basis, saying she has people who could kill me like a chicken,” Linus told the court.

The petitioner also informed the court that his wife was irresponsible, had no regard for him and also disrespect him.

“For instance, she attacked me for scolding our children for using stone to scratch my car.

“She warned me never to beat the children again and that if I do, she would deal with me.”

The petitioner told the court that the respondent stated that she wished I was killed by the car.

He said that he no longer loves her and had lost interest in their marriage.

The respondent, Aisha, however, was absent in court despite being served court summons.

The judge, Mr Ibrahim Shekarau, adjourned the case.

