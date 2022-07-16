My wife stole my land documents, poured salt in my Lexus jeep engine —Husband

A man, Akintola Ajanaku recently, gave evidence before a Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State in a matter brought him by his wife, olayinka Ajanaku, who is the dissolution of marriage.

Akintola was dragged before the court by his wife, Olayinka Ajanaku, who alleged that he was irresponsible and constantly shirked his responsibility in the home.

Olayinka explained that he married Akintola who was 23 years older than her because he was handsome and she loved him.

The plaintiff also said that she believed that her husband, being more advanced in age than her, would take good care of her.

According to Olayinka, unfortunately her dreams were shattered because her marriage was a far cry from what she had in mind before she went into it.

Olayinka in her testimony told the court that Akintola refused to work, but depended on his parents’ property which he sold to eat.

She added that her husband lived above his means and was always living in apartments located in high brow areas which rent he could not afford.

According to her, they were always thrown out of their apartment by their landlord for reneging on payment agreement.

Olayinka added said that their marriage was blessed with a male child whom her husband enrolled in expensive schools without having any means of paying his school fees.

She explained that they have had to change their son’s school more than twice as a result of the accumulated school fees they owed.

She said she had had to save the situation on many occasions by paying their son’s school fees and feeding the home.

Olayinka also said that Akinola borrowed some huge amounts of money from her at three different occasions but refused to pay her back.

According to the plaintiff, all that her husband knew to do was to attend club, drink, smoke and womanise.





She stated that the more she complained about his reckless lifestyle, the more he beat her.

Olayinka added that her husband did the worst when he forcefully took custody of their son and denied her access to him.

She stated that he now takes their son along with him to the club where he gives him alcohol to drink.

She in addition explained that he takes him to his girlfriends’ houses where he spends the night.

Olayinka thus entreated the court to dissolve their marriage and grant her custody of their child, but make her husband responsible for his upkeep.

Akintola pleaded not liable to the charges brought against him, but acceded to divorce.

The defendant in his testimony said, “My lord, all that my wife said about me were lies. I am a responsible and respectable person, with a …..source of livelihood.

“I run a registered furniture company and win contracts worth millions of naira on regular basis.

“I state before the court this day, that my marriage to Olayinka was a grave mistake. I likewise appeal to this honourable court to separate us.

“Olayinka and I started living together as husband and wife after we got married in 2011 and I lost my peace and rest after then.

“My wife refused to take instructions from me, but always listened to her mother’s advice.

“Olayinka is disrespectful. She was always rude to me despite the age gap between us and treated me with disdain.

“My lord, my wife lied that we were always thrown out of our place of residence. I paid our rent as and when due and this I did through bank draft (he presented the original copies to the court).

“It is also not true that she was the one paying our son’s school fees. I have several bank statements to reflect the payment of his fees.

“I took care of my wife and our son to the best of my ability. They never lacked anything.

“Olayinka left my house last year June. Before she left, she broke into my room and took the original documents of my landed property in Lagos and our son’s international passport.

“She also went along with two I-phones and original keys to my Lexus.

“Olayinka used the key to open the petrol flab of my jeep and poured salt into the petrol tank thus damaging the engine.

“My lord, I am the primary care giver to our son. He is also familiar with every member of my family.

“I pray the court to grant me his custody so that I can nurture and groom him well,” the defendant pleaded.

The court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo, after listening to the defendant, adjourned the case till August 11.

