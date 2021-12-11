My wife soiled my reputation, said ‘I’m a chronic womaniser’ —Pastor

A 48-year-old pastor, Nosa Abume, has approached an Igando Customary Court in Lagos, Lagos State, to nullify his 17-year-old marriage to his wife, Mrs Favour Abume, whom he accused of defaming his character.

“My wife is making statements which are injurious to my reputation. She keeps telling people that I am a chronic womaniser,” he said.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the petitioner said that his wife had even invited the police to arrest him.

“She invited policemen to arrest me and they tortured me in their custody.

“I took the matter to the village and she was summoned by the elders who asked her to buy a goat as a fine for ordering my arrest, but she refused.”

The estranged man pleaded with the court to terminate their marriage claiming that the love he once had for his wife had faded.

Responding to the allegations, the 43-year-old teacher, Mrs Favour Abume, accused her husband of adultery.

“My husband is a womaniser. He sleeps with different women both single and married on our matrimonial bed.

“My children had caught him several times having sex with women in our house.

“I saw his chat on Facebook where he told a woman that he was a widower, begging her to marry him.

“There was a day he told me he was traveling to the camp for prayers, but went to have a wedding with another woman in the village.

“When he brought the new wife to Lagos, he stopped me from attending his church saying his new wife will replace me.”

The mother of four said that her husband evicted her from their apartment in 2016 and brought in their neighbour’s wife.

“Few months after he married the second wife, he started dating our neighbour’s wife.

“He chased me out of the house, told me to go back to my parents’ house that he is no longer interested in marrying me and our neighbour’s wife moved in.

“He did not allow me to go with my children, claiming that I did not bring any child from my father’s house when he wedded me.

“Many of the members left his church due to his infidelity.”

According to her, Nosa no longer pay their children’s school fees and they are always sent away from school.

The court president, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye, urged both parties to maintain peace and adjourned the case till January 20, 2022 for judgment.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.APC states to establish Health Emergency Trust Fund…

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.