A man, Suraju, has dragged his wife, Modinat, before Grade A Customary Court, sitting in Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, alleging that she was in the habit of slapping him during misunderstandings.

Suraju said that Modinat had consistently made his life miserable as a result of her uncouth lifestyle.

Suraju explained that always fought him and sometimes refused that he left home.

He added that she sometimes trailed and fought him in the public thereby disgracing him.

The plaintiff further said that the defendant was in the habit of slapping him during misunderstanding.

Suraja stated that he could no longer tolerate his wife’s atrocities, and therefore prayed that their union be dissolve.

Modinat refused to make an appearance in court despite being served court summonses.

Suraju, in his testimony said, “I met and got married to my wife in 2013 even though her family disapproved of our relationship.

“My dream of having a blissful marriage has been aborted due to my wife’s misbehaviour and maltreatment of me.

“My wife is quarrelsome and always picking faults in all that I do.

“She shouts me down during arguments and refuses that I have a say in the home.

“My wife slaps me any time I demands respect from her.

“There were times she locked me at home and refused that I go about the business of the day.

“She sometimes went as far as trailing and fighting me in public thereby disgracing me.

“My lord, I can no longer continue in this relationship.

“I pray that the court rule that we go our different ways.”

The court president, Mrs O.E. Owoseni adjourned the case and ordered a fresh hearing notice to be issued and served on the defendant.