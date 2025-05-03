My wife refused to cook for me, denied me s3x —Husband

•He lied I infected him with STD after he married 3 other women in 4 yrs —Wife

A man, Akinola, has prayed the Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, to dissolve the wedlock between him and his wife, Hawawu, on accounts of stubbornness and insurbodination.

Akinola stated that he and Hawawu started having misunderstanding from the very beginning of their marriage.

He stated that Hawawu neglected him and constantly shelved her duties towards him as her husband.

The plaintiff explained that the defendant constantly starved him because she refused to cook for him.

In his testimony, Akinola added that Hawawu also denied him s3x, claiming that the last time he and the defendant had sex was three years ago, thereby explaining the denial of conjugal rights.

Akinola further said that Hawawu had no respect for his parents and that she treated them with scorn.

The plaintiff said he had stomached the defendant’s atrocities enough and therefore prayed the court to put an end to their relationship.

He also sought an order restraining the defendant from harassing, threatening and interfering with his private life.

Hawawu denied all the allegations brought against her by Akinola and said she would not agree that their marriage be dissolved by the court.

Akinola, in his testimony, said: “The greatest mistake I ever made in life was that of marrying my wife. I never enjoyed our marriage for a second because my wife is very troublesome and stubborn.

“She always turned a deaf ear to all that I say and would insist on having her way.”

Continuing, he said: “We met in 2012, and we had an Islamic marriage. I paid her bride price and she moved in with me and we started living together as husband and wife.

“My wife never saw it as her responsibility to cook for me. We always quarrelled over this, but she always remained adamant.

“My friends on many occasions came to my rescue. I always ate at their places. My wife did not change even when we started having our children.

“They look emaciated most of the time. Every attempt I made to make her see reason failed.

“She also denied me s3x. I always struggled to have s3x with her, which made it unenjoyable at the end of the day.

“The last time we had s3x was three years ago. She made our home unwelcoming as a result of her hostile nature.

“My parents and other family members keep her at arm’s length because she treats them with disregard and disdain.

“I got fed up with her and ordered her to move out of my house, but she remained adamant. I took away from her apartment all that I provided for her comfort, but she still refused to leave.

“I went further by cutting electricity supply to her apartment, but she still did not leave.

“My lord, I came to court because I do not want to take laws into my hands. I pray this honourable court to end our relationship and grant me custody of our children.

“I also request an order restraining her from threatening and interfering with my private life.”

Hawawu in her response to the claims said: “My husband is a liar. We have crises in the home because he is a womaniser. He neglects me and runs after anything in the skirt.

“He lavishes his income on his lovers and gives me peanuts to cook. He married three women between 2020 and 2024.

“It is unfortunate that my husband prefers to relate with bad friends who influence his behaviour and the way he relates with me.

“I try hard to prepare something good for him and his friends from the meagre amount he gives me, but he still complains.

“We had sex on a regular basis, but I stopped this when he lied that he contracted s3xual disease from me.

“I reminded him that his younger brother died of AIDS.

“It is true he withdrew all the comforts he provided me, and even cut the electricity supply to my apartment, but I insist I am not leaving his house.

“He has no time for our children and cannot take care of them.”

The court president, Mrs S.M. Akintayo, in her judgment stated that although both had a valid marriage, the evidence given by the plaintiff adduced that he is no longer interested in their wedlock.

Mrs. Akintayo added that to further establish this, the plaintiff went as far as disconnecting the electricity supply to the defendant’s apartment.

She stated that to maintain law and order and peace in society, it is necessary to stop both from fomenting trouble.

She therefore ordered the dissolution of their marriage.

Akintayo further restrained the defendant from threatening and interfering with the plaintiff’s private life.

