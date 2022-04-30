My wife recorded, showed my friends videos of me prostrating, begging her —Husband

A surveyor seeking divorce, Mr Olaide Oguntade, has told an Igando Customary Court in Lagos, Lagos State, that his wife made a mockery of him in videos.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the surveyor, a resident of 10, Oyefuga Street, Abaranje, Lagos, also accused his wife, Ebunoluwa, of being quarrelsome and rude.

“My wife is a respecter of nobody. She spews out abusive words at people with ease.

“On a particular day, she wanted to pick up a fight with me but I prostrated and held her legs, begging her to forgive my shortcomings and allow peace to reign.

“To my chagrin, she brought out her phone and started recording me with the intention of ridiculing me.

“That night, I slept in the sitting room because I was afraid, but she still came out in the middle of the night to make a video recording of me while sleeping.





“The next morning, she went to meet my friends and showed them the videos,” the petitioner stated.

Olaide told the court that Ebunoluwa was his second wife.

“I have another wife, but I didn’t allow both to stay together. Despite that, she still fights with my senior wife and her children.

“She heaps curses on my older children. I have told her times without number that she has no business with them and should therefore leave them out of our fights.

“This is the fifth house we are living in since we got married. We have always been sent out because of her troublesome nature.”

“We have wasted several house rents because we barely spent a year in a house before we were issued a quit notice.”

The petitioner said he has lost many opportunities due to Ebunoluwa’s bad character.

“I have come to the conclusion that I want divorce. I’m tired of us fighting every day, ”he said.

Responding, Ebunoluwa, a trader, denied all the allegations.

“The relationship between my rival and I is cordial. We are very close, we visit each other. Her children come over to my house, while my daughter also goes to her house.

“Her children marked my daughter’s last birthday for her.

“My rival further gave me her support during my father’s burial. We wore the same clothe and danced together. She also brought food to the function which I appreciated,” she told the court.

She stated that she and Olaide moved out of their first residence because of an elderly woman he was dating.

“This woman told me that my husband told her that he was just using me and that he would drain me completely before dumping me, ”she said.

The court president, Mr Koledoye Adeniyi, adjourned the case for further hearing.