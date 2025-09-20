My wife pursued me with knife, smashed room door in search of me —Husband

•He’s a brute —Wife

Grade A Customary Court, Court 2, sitting at Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, has given judgment in a divorce suit brought before it by a man, Fatai, against his wife, Rokibat, whom he alleged never showed him love or care but was defiant, destructive, violent and was always threatening his life.

Fatai said Rokibat always threatened him with a knife any time they had a misunderstanding.

He explained that she once cut the mosquito net in their room to pieces in an attempt to stab him.

Fatal further told the court that Rokibat, at another time, broke the door to the room he hid in when she ran after him with a knife during a fight.

The plaintiff stated that he came to court before his wife murdered him.

Rokibat said she agreed to divorce.

She stated that she had not known peace since she got married to Fatai.

According to Rokibat, Fatai was a brute who always sought opportunities to abuse her physically.

Fatai, in his evidence, said: “My wife and I held no wedding ceremony, and I did not pay her bride price.

“She moved in with me shortly after we met, and we started living together as husband and wife.

“My wife and I lived a peaceful life until the day she misbehaved, and I chastised her.

“I learnt that she had a misunderstanding with someone in the neighbourhood which resulted in a fight.

“I was mad when I heard of it, and I rebuked her for her uncultured act.

“She felt offended that I chastised her and drew a knife at me.

“She would have stabbed me, but for the timely intervention of our neighbours.

“She has since that time become troublesome, wild, defiant, and uncontrollable.

“She stopped taking orders from me and was ever ready to fight me.

“We once had a heated argument and Rokibat again went for a knife.

“I ran into our room and hid behind the bed.

“She came after me looking wild.

“She sighted me where I hid and came towards me, aiming the knife at me.

“The knife was caught in the mosquito net used in covering our bed.

“It cut the net into pieces.

“I escaped from our room while she was still battling with the net.

“My wife is destructive.

She broke down the door to the room where I was hiding the last time we fought, swearing to cut me into pieces with the knife.

“My lord, I decided to come to court before she murdered me.

“My lord, my marriage to my wife is the worst mistake I have ever made in life.

“I hereby plead that this honourable court rule that we ceased to be husband and wife.

“I further plead that our child be put in my wife’s custody because she is still young.

“I pledge to give our child N20,000 as monthly allowance for her feeding.

“I also pledge to be responsible for her education and health care.

“I further request an order restricting my wife from coming to my house or workplace to harass, threaten, or interfere with my private life.”

Rokibat in her response, said: “I knew no peace or rest since I got married to him.

“He was either abusing or beating me.

“I have suffered enough in the hands of my husband. I therefore agree to divorce.

“I implore this honourable court to compel my husband to rent an apartment for me and our child.”

The court president, Mrs O.E. Owoseni, ruling, stated that there was no marriage to be dissolved because no customary marriage was held and no dowry was paid.

According to her, both parties were merely cohabiting.

She also ordered the plaintiff to pay N25,000 every month as their child’s feeding allowance.

Owoseni further gave an order restricting the defendant from harassing, threatening, or interfering with the plaintiff’s private life.

READ ALSO FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE