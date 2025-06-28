‘My wife poured dry pepper on me, her son beat my guests blue and black’

Grade A Customary Court, Court 2, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, has dissolved the 19-year-old wedlock between a couple, Oluseyi and Fasilat, on the grounds of constant fight and irreconcilable differences.

Oluseyi, who dragged his wife, Fasilat, to court, stated that she was troublesome and always sought every opportunity to fight him.

Oluseyi stated that Fasilat was in the habit of accusing him of engaging in extramarital affairs, adding that she once poured dry pepper on him and his friends on one of these occasions.

Oluseyi further stated that Fasilat refused to attend his grandmother’s funeral and that she instigated his son from previous marriage to bring thugs to disrupt activities at the funeral.

Oluseyi again said that Fasilat moved out of his house four years ago but that she came to break the louvers on his window.

The plaintiff thus prayed the court to dissolve their wedlock and grant him custody of their children. He also sought an order, restraining his wife from threatening and interfering with his private life. Fasilat, who was in court only on the first day the case was heard, denied all the allegations brought against her by her husband.

Oluseyi, in his evidence, said, “My wife and I got married in 2006.

“We have a customary marriage, and I paid her bride price.

“My wife started making life unbearable for me from the outset of our marriage.

“She is troublesome and always seeks every opportunity to fight me.

“Fasilat was always accusing me of infidelity but never came up with proof.

“She once broke my car’s windscreen during a heated argument and showed no sign of remorse.

“My lord, my wife, not only refused to attend my grandmother’s funeral. She also incited her son from her first marriage to disrupt the funeral.

“He hired thugs who beat my guests blue and blue.

“I reported him at the police station.

“I had once sought the dissolution of our marriage in court, but I was persuaded to withdraw the divorce suit.

“I sent my wife packing in 2020 after I got fed up with her atrocities.

“She once came to cause trouble, and she broke my car’s windscreen.

“My lord, I am in court to officially put an end to our relationship.

“Our children have been in custody since she left.

“I, therefore, pray the court to rule that they be in my custody.

“I further request an order restraining my wife from threatening and interfering with my private life.

The court president, Mrs O.E. Owoseni, ruled that the defendant was given ample opportunity to defend herself but that she chose to be absent.

Ruling, Owoseni dissolved their union and granted the plaintiff custody of their children.

She also gave an order restricting the defendant from threatening and interfering with the plaintiff’s private life.

