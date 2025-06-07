My wife poisoned my food, attempted to kill me ‘cos I planned to marry another wife —Husband

Grade A Customary Court, Court 2, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, has dissolved the wedlock between a couple, Odion and Elohe, on the account of lack of care, constant violence and irreconcilable differences.

Odion stated that Elohe failed in her responsibility towards him.

He explained that his wife showed him no care and was indifferent to his well-being.

The plaintiff said that the defendant was in the habit of abandoning the home for months and failing to give any reasonable explanation on her return.

According to the plaintiff, the defendant became hostile and denied him sex after a revelation in the church that he would take a second wife.

Odion further stated that Elohe attempted to poison him.

He told the court he was no longer interested in their relationship and thus prayed for divorce.

The plaintiff also requested an order restraining the defendant from threatening or interfering with his private life.

Elohe denied all the allegations brought against her.

She also refused that their marriage be dissolved.

Elohe stated that it was Odion who stopped having sex with her.

She added that she moved out of her matrimonial home after he made her life miserable.

Odion stated, “My marriage to my wife has brought me no joy. I regret marrying her.

“My wife and I met in Lagos.

“She moved in with me after we dated for a while.

“We did not hold a marriage ceremony, and I did not pay her bride price.

“She started misbehaving after we had our first child.

“My wife would leave home for weeks without my consent and would never bother about how I fared.

“She would return home whenever it pleased her and give explanations that were unreasonable.

“Things got worse between my wife and I after there was a revelation that I was going to take a second wife.

“She started denying me sex and also rained curses on me on daily basis.

“My lord, my wife wishes me dead.

“She deserted me when I took ill and had to go through a surgical operation.

“She was away for a year and two months.

“My wife went as far as telling people that I was dead.

“Elohe did the worst when she attempted to poison me.

“I had stomach ache after I ate the food she prepared and laced with poison.

“My lord, I no longer wish to stay in marriage with my wife.

“I, therefore, pray this honourable court to put an end to our relationship.

“I further request an order restricting her from threatening and interfering with my private life.” Elohe responded, “I do not agree to divorce.

“I have laboured to raise our children. He can not throw me out now when time is ripe to enjoy the fruit of my labour.

“My husband lied that I denied him s3x. He was the one who stopped having sex with me.

We always had misunderstandings, but we never fought.

He later moved out of the house.”

Giving judgment, the court president, Mrs O.E. Owoseni, stated that there was no marriage to be dissolved because no customary marriage held between the duo and no bride price was paid. According to her, both were cohabiting.

Owoseni, however, ordered both parties to go their separate ways since the plaintiff was no longer interested in their marriage.

