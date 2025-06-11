My wife not involved in money laundering, Senator Katung clarifies

The Senator Sunday Marshall Katung, representing Southern Kaduna Senatorial District has debunked an online media report alleging that his wife was involved in money laundering mess in the United Kingdom.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Kaduna on Wednesday and signed by his Special Adviser to the lawmaker on Media and Communication, Midat Joseph, flayed the sensational headline by the online media platform, Premium Times via its online publication of the 10th day of June 2025, insisting that wife of the Senator was not involved in any money laundering mess in UK.

The statement, therefore, urged members of the public to discountenance the media report, with such a misleading caption.

According to the statement, “We hereby draw the attention of all and sundry that the above sensational headline is not in harmony with the contents of the report itself. The headline as published by Premium Times are entirely false, misleading and without any foundation whatsoever.”

“For example in a paragraph of the report, Premium Times had this to say: “However, the Judge shielded Mrs Katung from having any knowledge of Mr Hussain’s criminal activities. I therefore make it crystal clear that I do not find that she was cognisant of what Mr Hussain was up to”.

“The above no doubt is not in harmony with the sensational headline making reference to money laundering which did not have the honour of even a mere mention in the entire Judgment.”

“It is pertinent to note, therefore, that the entire Judgment was pursuant to a civil proceeding as opposed to a criminal proceeding.”

“We, therefore in the circumstances urge all and sundry, to ignore amongst others, the foregoing sensational headline by Premium Times and other online media platforms.”

“In any event, the entire Judgment is already a subject matter of an appeal, it is therefore too early in the day to draw conclusions until the appeal process has been exhausted.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, Senator Sunday Marshall Katung and his wife, Abigail Katung have always conducted their affairs lawfully and transparently, and will pursue all necessary legal action to correct this defamatory narrative,” the statement added.