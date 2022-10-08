My wife nags, threatens me always —Husband

A Grade 1 Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has dissolved a six-year-old marriage between a businessman, Bashiru Ibrahim and his wife, Eleojo Musa, over irreconcilable differences.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the judge, Malam Muhammad Adamu, dissolved their marriage according to Islamic Law, following Basiru’s prayer to the court for confirmation of divorce to his wife.

Adamu also ordered Eleojo to observe Iddah, which is an observation period of three months after the judgment before contracting another marriage.

He added that a divorce certificate would be issued to Eleojo at the court’s registry.

Basiru and Eleojo were lawfully married under Islamic Law and blessed with two children whom are five years old and seven months old respectively.

Earlier, Basiru’s counsel, Alexander Ashu, tendered a divorce letter to the court, which was written and signed by the petitioner.

Basiru in his prayer for divorce stated that Eleojo nags and threatens him thereby putting the fear of returning home from work on him.

The petitioner alleged that Eleojo’s misbehaviour made it unreasonable for him to live with her.

He, however, prayed the court to dissolve their marriage and give an order restraining Eleojo from further embarrassing and attacking him in public.

The petitioner also said he would cater to the welfare of his children.

Eleojo, however consented to the divorce.

